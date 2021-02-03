New Mexico — ranked 50th among the states in recent years for measures of child well-being — had been making improvements, an Albuquerque-based nonprofit says in a new report.
But the coronavirus pandemic might have erased those gains.
New Mexico Voices for Children on Wednesday released its annual Kids Count Data Book, which found the state's poverty levels improved in 2018 and 2019, along with other indicators that help chart child welfare. The report also noted, however, there are signs that in 2020, the pandemic set back years of progress.
According to a survey conducted in October and November, the report said, 52 percent of New Mexico adults living with children said they had lost income, and 49 percent said they experienced difficulty paying for usual household expenses in the prior week.
“We saw so many of the indicators of child well-being were really improving; then the pandemic hit,” said James Jimenez, executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children, during a virtual news conference Wednesday. “Next year, we’ll see the damage the pandemic did in a statistical way. I know we see it in new reports every single day of how families are struggling.”
Jimenez said state lawmakers can play a role in mitigating the pandemic’s effects on families during the current legislative session. He noted legislation that passed last year to help New Mexico families: the creation of the Early Childhood Education Trust Fund to help pay for programs for young children, the development of the Opportunity Scholarship for students at two-year colleges, and the end of school lunch fees for low-income kids who don't qualify for free meals.
Jimenez also advocated for a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to draw 1 percent of the roughly $20 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund each year to pay for early childhood programs, as well as for increases in the state's Working Families Tax Credit and a tax rebate for low- and moderate-income families.
He said "it’s important we support families at a time when their hours have been cut or their jobs have been eliminated or put on pause.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who also spoke at the news conference, said the state still has a long way to go to reverse some trends tied to child welfare.
She noted there is support in both chambers of the Legislature this year for the constitutional amendment that would provide funds for the state's youngest children — a sign it could pass after several years of stalling during the committee process in a more conservative Senate. Opponents had said withdrawing more money from the investment fund eventually could deplete it.
Now, Lujan Grisham said, rather than debating about whether the state can afford to invest the endowment funds in young children, lawmakers are "debating what kind of a percentage — one, one-and-a-half, two. Those really are the debates. Not whether we can afford it, because we can. Not whether we have to, because we must.”
Some good news in the Kids Count report:
- The state saw a decrease in the number of preschool-age children who were not in school, to 55 percent in 2017-19 from 61 percent in 2009-12.
- The number of children living in high-poverty areas declined to 21 percent in 2014-18 from 26 percent in 2010-14.
- The teen birth rate fell to 25 births per 1,000 teen girls in 2018 from 61 per 1,000 in 2008.
- The rate of high school students failing to graduate on time fell to 26 percent in 2017-18 from about 33 percent in 2008.
But an October report from the state Legislative Finance Committee raised concerns about academic achievement and school attendance during the pandemic: 33 percent of students were not participating in online classes, the report said, and 20 percent could not be reached by their teachers.
The legislative report highlighted a gap in internet access, finding 27 percent of the state lacked broadband coverage and 3 percent lacked internet service.
Emily Wildau, a research and policy analyst at New Mexico Voices for Children and the group's Kids Count coordinator, said data in the annual report showed a racial divide.
The rate of young children who weren't enrolled in school was higher among Hispanics (59 percent) than non-Hispanic white children (52 percent). The rate of Native American children without health insurance (11 percent) was more than double that of Hispanics (5 percent), and the rate of Hispanics living in poverty (27 percent) was almost twice that of non-Hispanic white children (14 percent).
“We need to consider the bias of seemingly colorblind policies are holding children of color in our state back from reaching their full potential,” Wildau said.
