Federal officials on Thursday closed the Redondo Campground in Santa Fe National Forest for the season after campers sparked a small wildfire and a visitor reported having possible coronavirus symptoms.
The order to close the campground in the Jemez Ranger District will last until April 30 unless it is rescinded, forest officials said.
An abandoned campfire built on an illegal, makeshift ring outside the established site ignited a 2-acre wildfire Monday that crews extinguished fairly quickly, but they were still mopping it up Thursday because of the large amount of dry forest debris, said Julie Anne Overton, Santa Fe National Forest spokeswoman.
Also on Monday, a person who had visited the campsite reported getting tested for the coronavirus after feeling potential symptoms, Overton said, adding that officials were still awaiting test results.
"Those kind of happened simultaneously," Overton said. "The confluence of both of those events led us to make the determination that we should close the campgrounds."
A crew disinfected the campsite as a precaution.
The campground is off-limits, with a locked gate and signs posted. Trespassers can be charged with a misdemeanor, punishable by fines up to $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations and up to six months in jail.
Federal, state and local officers; members of an organized rescue team or firefighting force; and anyone authorized by Forest Service permits are exempt.
The campground normally closes for the season in mid-October, Overton said, noting that forest officials could lift the closure order before then if they deem it safe to do so.
The Forest Service has no guideline requiring visitors who suspect they are infected with the virus to notify the agency, Overton said.
"We all have to appreciate that the person took responsibility," Overton said.
The closure order and map are available at Santa Fe National Forest's headquarters, the Jemez Ranger District Office and on the agency's website.
I think this article should have mentioned:
-- Campsites at the nearby Jemez Falls Campground are available by reservation only at this point. The Jemez Falls Campground has been pretty much booked solid for several weeks now. Jemez Falls has abundant water for camper use.
-- Redondo camground is first come, first serve. It has no water. The vault toilets have had a reputation on the net for several years now for being particularly filthy. My visit to Redondo several weeks ago showed nothing had changed. The stench fills the air at Redondo. Near my campsite at Redondo I found toilet paper here and there in the woods. People do not want to use the vault toilets.
-- Out-of-staters have overtaken many a New Mexico campground. I doubt they do any quarantining.
-- New Mexico federal campgrounds charge typically $10 per night for tent camping. Colorado federal campgrounds charge typically $23 to $30 per night. The cleanliness of the federal campgrounds in Colorado is far superior.
