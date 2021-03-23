The political caucus composed of just one person isn't disbanding.
Rep. Phelps Anderson, the only independent in the New Mexico Legislature, has rejected the state Republican Party's calls for his resignation.
Anderson, of Roswell, was a Republican until February. Then he angered the party's hierarchy by voting with Democrats to repeal a 52-year-old state law that criminalized abortion.
Anderson quit the Republican Party as its leaders sniped at him. He switched his voter registration to "declined to state," New Mexico's version of political independence.
But until Tuesday, Anderson had not responded to questions about whether he would resign from the Legislature, which last week concluded its regular session.
Anderson's term in the House of Representatives doesn't end for another 21 months, and he promises to complete it.
"I am more determined than ever to serve out my term," he said in a telephone interview. "I was taught that when you start something, you finish it."
The anti-abortion law Anderson helped erase from the law books has been unenforceable since 1973. That's when the U.S. Supreme Court made its landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade that established abortion rights were protected by the Constitution.
Nonetheless, state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce said repealing the obsolete anti-abortion statute was "a death warrant."
Pearce wanted the toothless law to remain on the books in case the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade. He leveled most of his criticism at Democrats who led the repeal.
But Anderson's decision to side with Democrats on that one issue also riled Pearce.
The Republican chairman said Anderson had deceived voters by running for reelection as a Republican, then voting with the rival party on the anti-abortion bill.
Anderson's House District 66 is in a conservative region. It includes parts of Chaves, Roosevelt and Lea counties.
He is ready to vote with Democrats on another high-profile bill — one that many New Mexicans endorse.
The measure would reduce interest rates charged by the storefront lending industry from a staggering 175 percent to 36 percent. This proposal died in the House of Representatives in the final two days of the regular legislative session.
Advocates for the reduction hope Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will place it on the agenda for a forthcoming special session.
"I will support a 36 percent interest rate," Anderson said. "Interest rates are at a historic low, and 36 percent should be sufficient for any lender doing business in the state."
Anderson said another factor is the U.S. military has established the rate of 36 percent as the maximum soldiers can be charged. It's a means of protecting them from predatory lenders, and New Mexico residents deserve the same, he said.
Anderson's stand is significant. It contradicts statements from House Democrats who said they didn't have his vote.
Beyond that, Anderson is a businessman who hails from one of New Mexico's more storied families. His father, the late Robert O. Anderson, turned the oil company Atlantic Richfield into an industry powerhouse.
This is Anderson's second tour in the state Legislature. He was just 25 years old when he was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1976.
He served two terms, through 1980, before deciding to spend full time on his business instead of seeking reelection.
Anderson made a political comeback in 2018, again winning election to the House.
"I used to be the youngest legislator. I'm not anymore," said Anderson, now 69.
For him, a more advanced age means less worry about political retribution.
Too many legislators capitulate if they believe a vote will cost them campaign contributions or will upset a segment of the electorate. Anderson has reached the point where he is voting as he sees fit.
He said he's giving no thought to the next election in 2022, or whether he will be a candidate.
The odds would be stacked against an independent in a legislative race. Anderson knows it.
He decided to run for a legislative seat 45 years ago because of the influence of his brother-in-law, Morgan Smith. Smith, who was a legislator in Colorado and now lives in Santa Fe, told him serving one's state government could be a pure form of public service.
Anderson said he still believes it. The Republicans who clamored for him to resign won't get their way.
He still lines up with Republicans on most issues, but there are no guarantees.
Anderson has become the rarest of New Mexico legislators — a rebel with a cause.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.