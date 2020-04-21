The Pueblo of Pojoaque will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing Friday and Saturday for both pueblo members and the community.

Testing will be conducted in Lot B of Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, according to a news release from pueblo officials. 

Pueblo of Pojoaque members and essential staff will be tested from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. 

Members of other pueblos will be tested from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Other members of the Pojoaque Valley community also will be able to get testing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

As of Tuesday, no one from the Pueblo of Pojoaque has tested positive for COVID-19.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.