The Pueblo of Pojoaque will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing Friday and Saturday for both pueblo members and the community.
Testing will be conducted in Lot B of Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, according to a news release from pueblo officials.
Pueblo of Pojoaque members and essential staff will be tested from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Members of other pueblos will be tested from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Other members of the Pojoaque Valley community also will be able to get testing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
As of Tuesday, no one from the Pueblo of Pojoaque has tested positive for COVID-19.
