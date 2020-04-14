Defense attorneys and other inmate advocates filed an emergency petition Tuesday asking the New Mexico Supreme Court to order the release of about 30 percent of the state's prisoners to reduce the threat of a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Law Offices of the Public Defender, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association say in their petition Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham "has not taken any meaningful action to protect the thousands of New Mexicans behind bars."
Keeping inmates incarcerated without the ability to follow the social distancing and hygiene protocols recommended by health officials to avoid contracting the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, is unconstitutional, the petition says.
"It is cruel and unusual punishment to subject inmates to the substantial risk of contracting COVID-19, which would potentially constitute a death sentence for those infected," the petition adds.
The petitioners are asking the Supreme Court to order Lujan Grisham and Corrections Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero to immediately review the records of all inmates and release those in the following categories:
- Prisoners serving a sentence because of a probation or parole violation, which is estimated to be about a third of the state's 7,000 prisoners.
- Prisoners at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19, including those who are 60 or older, and those with compromised immune systems and other medical conditions.
- Prisoners serving in-house parole or those with less than a year left on their sentences.
- Pregnant prisoners.
- Prisoners incarcerated for nonviolent offenses.
Lujan Grisham on April 6 ordered the early release of inmates with less than 30 days left on their sentences. That order has resulted in the release of fewer than a dozen inmates.
