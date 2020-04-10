The city of Santa Fe is forging ahead with converting dorms at the midtown campus into an emergency shelter for homeless people who take COVID-19 tests and for the medically fragile who lack adequate housing.
The project is materializing quicker than city leaders had anticipated when they announced plans March 30 to create a large shelter at the city-owned campus to allow homeless people to self-isolate after being tested for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The shelter also will take in impoverished, medically fragile people who don't need to be tested.
It's part of an effort to thin crowded homeless shelters, which can be hot spots for the coronavirus, and to relieve the pressure on hospitals, city officials said.
Sixty beds are now available and about 50 more will come open by next week, said Regina Wheeler, the city's emergency operations incident commander.
Also, the state Department of Health wants to turn another old dormitory into a 118-bed facility for those who have contracted COVID-19, Wheeler said.
Dorms at the former college campus have required some fairly light repairs, such as work on walls and ceilings, which will cost roughly $30,000 total for multiple buildings, Wheeler said.
"It was easier and cheaper than we thought," Wheeler said.
Cooperation between the state, local governments, homeless shelters and other nonprofit organizations helped the project come together quickly, but the speed also has created moving parts that must be nailed down, such as the best way to provide services to residents, said Kyra Ochoa, the city's community services director.
"The road is being built while the train is moving at 90 mph," Ochoa said.
Meanwhile, homeless people have been put up at two motels to further ease crowding at local shelters. Some will be tested for the virus and stay at the midtown dorms.
St. Elizabeth Shelters has put 23 people in one motel, and the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place is housing 44 people in a different motel.
The city and Santa Fe County are each chipping in $40,000 for the lodging, with half going to St. Elizabeth and half going to the Interfaith Community Shelter.
St. Elizabeth has emptied its shelters, while Interfaith has reduced its shelter occupancy to a few dozen people, which enables better social distancing, Ochoa said.
The county is providing mobile mental health services to homeless people at the motels and midtown campus as part of a contract with the Albuquerque-based nonprofit New Mexico Solutions.
"Santa Fe County is interested in providing support to the most vulnerable populations in Santa Fe," said Rachel O'Connor, county community services director.
The state Department of Health approved coronavirus testing for all of St. Elizabeth's clients, Ochoa said.
That's caused a delay in moving them to the midtown campus because officials must see test results to determine where to place them, Ochoa said, adding people are housed according to their COVID-19 status.
Those who are awaiting test results are isolated, while people who test positive can share units with others who have contracted the virus, Ochoa said. Those who test negative can room together, she added.
The midtown campus was housing 13 people Friday — nine who tested negative, two who were awaiting results and two who were medically fragile and sought no tests, Wheeler said.
Even if residents test negative, they may continue to stay in the dorms until the pandemic passes, which could be months, Ochoa said. One objective is to avoid releasing people into the general population with the same risks of catching and spreading the virus, she added.
"We're seeing this as a longer-term stay for folks," Ochoa said. "We'd like to stabilize them as they're not living out on the street."
Although housing people in motels at the current volume is unsustainable, it would make sense to continue offering that option to some, Ochoa said. The midtown shelter is geared more for self-isolating rather than general housing, she said.
A longer-range goal is to create permanent housing for those in the midtown dorms to transition into after the COVID-19 crisis ends, Ochoa said.
"We don't want anyone to fall off the cliff," she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.