About 20 protesters in 15 vehicles circled the Roundhouse for an hour-long noontime protest against state mandates that restrict the operation of small business and large gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.
Operation Gridlock New Mexico, as the protest was publicized on Facebook, was intended to draw attention to the struggles of small business owners and workers as the pandemic continues to envelope New Mexico, said protester Terri Chrisman, who carried a sign that read, “You Have Constitutional Rights — Use Them.”
She said she is a small business owner of some 40 years in Lea County who could not understand why national big-box chain stores are allowed to remain open when even a reduced customer load can spread the respiratory virus among shoppers and workers.
“We’re the backbone of America,” she said of small business.
The vehicular protest, which did not seem to impede the otherwise light traffic around the Roundhouse, drew a few spectators, some of whom said they were attracted to it by the sight and sound of helicopters circling above.
“More media and police [present] than nuts who don’t believe in science and truth,” said Santa Fean Catherine Sloan Cunningham, who witnessed much of the protest.
