A night nurse at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility near Santa Rosa has tested positive for COVID-19.
She’s the first staff member or inmate inside New Mexico’s state prison system to test positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokesman for the state Corrections Department confirmed Thursday.
Spokesman Eric Harrison said in an email the graveyard shift nurse was tested April 21 because she’d had contact with someone else who had the virus.
He said the woman was an employee of the inmate medical care provider Wexford Health and hadn’t worked inside the medium security prison since April 17.
Harrison said the department “thoroughly traced her inmate and staff contact for her previous week at work, and 13 individuals were identified as having contact with her. All of these individuals have since been tested for COVID-19, and all the results have come back negative.
“At this time, no individuals who had any kind of contact with this individual have tested positive for the virus,” Harrison said. “All will continue to be monitored.”
Wexford Health did not immediately respond to an email or phone call seeking comment on the woman’s health or employment status or what steps the health care provider is taking to ensure the virus is not passed from employees to inmates.
As of Thursday, Harrison said, eight inmates and 33 staffers in the state’s 11 prisons had been tested for the virus. All but the Wexford nurse tested negative, Harrison said.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and the statewide Law Offices of the Public Defender filed a petition April 14 asking the state Supreme Court to order Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to release certain categories of prisoners whose numbers represent about a third of the state’s nearly 7,000 inmates to reduce the chances of an outbreak inside the New Mexico prison system.
Lujan Grisham — who had previously issued an order directing the Corrections Department to grant rolling early releases to to a narrow category of inmates who were within 30 days of completing their sentences — said in a written reply last week the two groups didn’t cite a valid legal reason why she was obliged to release the inmates.
The Governor’s Office said sufficient steps had been taken to reduce the threat of an outbreak in the prison system. The state Supreme Court is scheduled to hold oral arguments in the case Monday.
As of Thursday, 29 inmates had been released as a result of the governor’s order, Harrison said.
ACLU attorney Lalita Moskowitz said the nurse’s positive test underscores the need for more inmates to be released.
“This is something we knew was inevitable, someone testing positive inside the prison system,” Moskowitz said. “And it’s likely there are many more cases because they are not doing widespread testing. Based on what we are seeing in other places, such as Ohio and Michigan, once they start doing widespread testing, they will find there are a lot more cases.”
In a news briefing Thursday, Lujan Grisham responded to a question about why more testing hasn’t been in place in the state’s prisons. She acknowledged “our efforts have just started in the surveillance aspect” and they “haven’t been as robust in getting to all the corrections sites.”
She said corrections will be one of the “leads” for surveillance testing.
“We agree: Any of these high risk areas must be part of serious surveillance and testing,” she said, “and we’re on it.”
