Robin Chavez acknowledged it might not look good from a public relations standpoint for teachers and staff at Santo Niño Regional Catholic School to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.
But Chavez, Santo Niño's principal, said she felt a responsibility to protect her staff, students and parents, especially because the private Catholic school is one of the few in Santa Fe offering classroom instruction.
The state Department of Health had just emphasized a renewed focus on vaccinating only the highest-priority residents — critical health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, people 75 and older, and those 16 and older at risk of a severe illness.
Previously, a miscommunication had prompted many groups statewide, including vaccine providers, to believe teachers and other essential workers also were eligible for inoculations as the state moved to a new phase of its vaccination program.
The confusion led to many teachers and others listed under Phase 1B getting access to vaccines ahead of schedule, while more vulnerable residents prioritized in the phase remained waiting.
The Department of Health has been working to clarify the issue the past two days. It reiterated in a news release Friday that teachers and staff conducting in-person learning at preschools and K-12 schools are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine.
That didn't stop Chavez and 22 teachers and staff members from going to an Albertsons pharmacy Friday morning to receive their scheduled shots.
“We didn’t call in a favor,” Chavez said. “The pharmacy called us and said, ‘Do you want the vaccine?’ I said, ‘Hell, yeah!’
"I mean, our teachers are in class, and why wouldn’t you? I don’t understand controversy. First responders have kids. Medical professionals have kids. The grocery store worker has kids. They can’t do their job if they’re doing mine.”
Some teachers and staff at the state-chartered New Mexico School for the Arts also received shots Friday, although school President Cindy Montoya was not certain how many. She said the school followed state guidelines and received a phone call from a pharmacist setting up vaccinations.
“When the opportunity was presented, we got a code, we entered it following [Department of Health] guidelines,” Montoya said.
Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said in the Friday news release the department needs to communicate its vaccination plan more clearly, but also noted health care providers have a role in knowing which individuals should be receiving the vaccine.
"That’s how we ensure that our limited supply of vaccine doses go to those who are most exposed or vulnerable to COVID-19," Collins said in the statement. "That’s how we save the most lives.”
The Health Department also clarified conditions allowing providers to vaccinate people "out of subset": Less than 80 percent of appointments have been filled for three days; the vaccine is set to expire within 48 hours; or the department notifies providers they may begin vaccinating additional groups.
Spokesman Matt Bieber wrote in an email the department is redoubling its communication efforts to ensure everyone understands how the vaccine distribution should be working. He added the department is discussing possible corrective actions for providers that fail to adhere to its guidelines.
"We understand there has been some confusion, and we are working very hard — through an updated website, press releases, press conferences and upcoming communications opportunities between DOH and providers — to ensure that all New Mexicans have the information they need," Bieber wrote.
The issue about vaccine priority also calls into question whether providers are strictly following Health Department guidelines.
Nancy Sharp, a spokeswoman for the United Family Supermarkets, which owns Albertsons, wrote in an email the company had been scheduling clinics for educators in New Mexico until state officials clarified the vaccine plan Thursday. The company ceased scheduling any further clinics, she said, but a pharmacist used a special event code provided by the Health Department for an in-store clinic Friday for the two Santa Fe schools.
"We do not believe there was malicious intent to circumvent the process; however, this mistake has been addressed," Sharp said. "We have contacted all 24 pharmacies and this was the only incident. Our leadership has also communicated with the Department of Health and with the Governor’s Office about this mistake and taken responsibility for the error."
Hope Wade, chief operations officer for Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, said the hospital and its network of clinics have been careful to follow the state's vaccination guidelines, and have been focusing on the patients within its primary care network of about 4,000 people who currently are eligible in Phase 1B.
Wade said the hospital breaks down that list according to age.
Christus St. Vincent uses a randomized process to select recipients, who then receive a phone call to set up a vaccination time if they are interested, Wade said.
“We saw the same thing in [Phase] 1A," Wade said. "We were very careful that as we reached out to community health care providers [within the hospital’s system] that we were reaching out to those specific groups and focusing on just those health care providers.
“Everyone is so anxious to get it," she said of the vaccine, "and we want to be sure we are giving it to the right people based on the criteria in the state.”
Chavez and Montoya said they had no intention of flouting the Health Department's guidelines.
Still, they said getting teachers vaccinated could only help get the state back to a sense of normalcy by returning students to the classroom.
Montoya said students are struggling in remote learning, which means they are falling further behind academically.
"Online instruction isn't sufficient or adequate or equitable," Montoya said. "It's not working, even though I know teachers are working hard to be creative, to be innovative and think of ways to reach students."
