A public video meeting that would in part decide the fate of the San Juan Generating Station near Farmington abruptly ended Wednesday morning after prank callers shouting, singing and making racist remarks spurred the state Public Regulation Commission to end the call.
The video meeting was cut short by the so-called Zoom bomb — named for the popular video conferencing app — just as commissioners appeared to be preparing to vote on whether to allow the Public Service Company of New Mexico to abandon its coal-fired San Juan plant. Commissioners and commission Chief of Staff Jason Montoya said they're planning to try to launch the meeting again around noon Wednesday.
Wednesday is the last day for the PRC to make a decision on the matter.
If commissioners don't decide whether to allow PNM to abandon the coal plant, the electric utility's application to do so automatically goes into effect, said Camilla Feibelman, director of the Sierra Club's Rio Grande Chapter.
Prior to the meeting's unexpected cutoff, commissioners appeared to be finished asking questions about the application and PRC Chairwoman Teresa Becenti-Aguilar was remarking on the "extraordinary time" now being endured everywhere.
But a caller interrupted: "Minorities don't have rights."
Becenti-Aguilar asked for the name of the person. The man offered several names, including one that was an obvious crude joke, before the meeting was overwhelmed with noises of laughter, singing and yelling.
The meeting then devolved into complete audio insanity — as if 12 radio dials were turned rapidly between channels while a chorus of pranksters yelled and sang over the cacophony.
Then the call was cut.
“My first reaction was just utter shuck," said Feibelman. "The nature of the hack really was just so shocking and racist and it honestly just made me want to cry. It made me realize how vulnerable we are all; how vulnerable our democracy is to interference."
The decision expected Wednesday comes after months of legal proceedings that delayed certainty over whether PNM could leave the coal plant behind.
Commissioners will decide whether to approve recommendations from the regulatory agency’s hearing examiners to allow the PRC to abandon the coal plant under provisions in a new renewable energy law that gives PNM the ability to sell bonds to earn back investments made by shareholders.
Months ago, commissioners delayed a decision on PNM’s request, saying they were unsure whether the new law applied to it. In January, the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled the new Energy Transition Act does apply to PNM’s plans for the San Juan station.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.