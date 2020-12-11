Students in New Mexico's public schools will have to wait at least two additional weeks before returning to the classroom in 2021.
The state Public Education Department and the Department of Health announced Friday a two-week delay of in-person instruction for schools that are allowed to open on campus for hybrid learning, starting Jan. 18.
In a statement, the departments indicated the delay is an effort to help slow COVID-19, as well as minimize the risk of exposure of students, teachers and staff members once they return to the classroom.
"Our children have experienced a school year unlike any other and while we are proud of their resiliency and perseverance, we are eager to see them amongst their peers and thriving back in school,” Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said.
Santa Fe Public Schools shut its campuses to hybrid learning, where students received two days of classroom instruction per week, Nov. 20. Superintendent Veronica García said the district expects to make a decision Jan. 8 on when to return to that format.
School districts will be required to conduct surveillance testing for 10 percent of their on-site staff for at least two weeks prior to reopening.
