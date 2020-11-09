An employee at the First Judicial District Attorney's Office in Española tested positive for COVID-19, prompting District Attorney Marco Serna to close both the Santa Fe and Rio Arriba County offices for 14 days.
In a news release issued Monday, Serna said the closures would allow for the offices to be sanitized and provide time for contact tracing.
Serna said he also was potentially exposed while in the office and will self-quarantine away from family members. He took a COVID-19 test and is awaiting results, he added.
The offices have been closed to the public since May.
But District Attorney-elect Mary Carmack-Altwiessaid Monday a few members of the public, such as trial witnesses, may have entered the building since then. She said the office has been keeping a list of people who enter for contact tracing purposes and will be contacting anyone who has been in the office in the past three weeks.
Carmack-Altwies declined to identify the staff member who tested positive or disclose their job title, but said the employee had not been inside the Santa Fe office "in months."
Employees were notified of the positive test Monday afternoon. Serna said staff members in the two offices — about 70 employees — will continue to work remotely. He asked employees who have been in close contact with the Rio Arriba office or its staff to self-isolate, contact the state Department of Health and get tested.
Santa Fe County paid AAA Restoration and Construction Services nearly $26,000 to decontaminate the First Judicial District Attorney's Office in Santa Fe in April after a public defender who has regular contact with prosecutors tested positive for the virus.
County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said Monday the county will again pay to clean and sanitize the District Attorney's Office in Santa Fe, which is owned by the county, but she did not yet know how much it would cost.
Hart said the county will not pay for the cleaning of the Rio Arriba County office, where the employee tested positive.
Rio Arriba County officials could not be reached late Monday for comment.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.