A poll has found New Mexicans give higher marks to the governor than the president for their handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham got a 62 percent approval rating for her response to the outbreak while 26 percent disapproved, according to a survey by North Carolina-based Public Policy Polling.
Meanwhile, 40 percent of those surveyed approved of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 performance; 55 percent disapproved.
According to the poll, 63 percent of New Mexico voters believe the state’s response has been “about right,” while 27 percent said it was “overreacting.” As far as the federal response, 35 percent of voters said it was “about right” while 49 percent said it was an “under reaction,” the poll said.
The poll was carried out on behalf of the Majority Institute, a research firm that describes itself as an organization “built to provide Democrats and our allies with the tools needed to communicate in a rapidly changing America.”
New Mexico has consistently implemented measures aimed at stemming COVID-19 ahead of most other states, including its orders to shut nonessential businesses and schools and its instruction to stay at home.
The state has expanded its testing capacity on numerous occasions. In late March, New Mexico was fourth in the nation in testing per capita and was No. 8 in early April.
Lujan Grisham said last week the rate of new cases was flattening in many areas and the state may have enough hospital beds to treat sick patients.
The comments marked a major shift from late March, when officials were projecting they would be short by thousands of general hospital beds and hundreds of ventilators at the peak of the COVID-19 surge.
Public Policy Polling surveyed 1,009 New Mexico voters through calls and texts April 20-21. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.1 percent.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Im guessing all the calls went to registered democrats and mlg's cabinet members???
Im sure there are MANY, MANY folks who would not give her high marks.
But ok, believe what the man behind the curtain is telling you...you'll be fine
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.