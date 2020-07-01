Hispanic families in New Mexico are suffering from significantly reduced income, job loss and difficulty paying their rent, hardships exacerbated by the fact that some of them have not received financial support during the COVID-19 crisis, according to a new poll.
One in 5 Hispanic families in the state has seen a member of their household lose employment since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey conducted by Latino Decisions, a Seattle-based political opinion research firm.
One-third of Hispanic parents or primary caregivers have had difficulty paying their rent or mortgage, while nearly half of them have seen their hours or pay cut since the start of the outbreak, the poll said.
Yet Latino families are not well-equipped to handle the challenging economic climate. Nearly half of them have $1,000 or less in savings for financial emergencies, and almost one-quarter of them have $100 or less, according to Latino Decisions.
“That gives us some indication already of the significant economic challenges facing Hispanic families, and unfortunately the very limited safety net that families have to be available to survive this very difficult economic period,” Gabriel Sanchez, lead researcher at Latino Decisions and professor of political science at the University of New Mexico, said at a virtual news briefing.
The poll was done in June and surveyed 480 parents with at least one minor child. It was commissioned by several New Mexico nonprofits including Somos Un Pueblo Unido, NM Voices for Children and El Centro de Igualdad y Derechos.
Sanchez and a number of elected officials at the briefing said the economic hardships shown in the poll are particularly difficult for some Hispanic families since undocumented residents were not included in the federal stimulus package passed by Congress. They have not been eligible, for instance, for the stimulus checks sent to Americans.
“Those who are among the most essential in our community are also among the most vulnerable,” Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said during the briefing. “It’s almost an intentional attack on this community by people in Washington, D.C.”
According to the survey, 30 percent of Hispanic households have not received any payments related to the federal CARES Act, such as the $1,200 stimulus check for individuals. Also, 40 percent of families haven’t gotten additional stimulus payments.
Only one-third of respondents who have lost their jobs said they’re getting unemployment benefits, with 36 percent of them saying they were not eligible and 28 percent “not knowing about unemployment benefits.”
State Rep. Javier Martinez said any future federal coronavirus-related economic relief bills should include aid for undocumented families.
“It’s immoral. It’s counterproductive,” Martinez, D-Albuquerque, said about the fact that such families have not been included in past stimulus legislation.
Not to sound heartless by why should undocumented folks feel like they should receive stimulus checks. The money spent on these checks comes from money that the taxpayer has paid in. And you can bet that when its all said and done we will be paying in more than ever. The unemployment checks are also based on the fact that you were working and paying taxes.
Pam Walker- You don't know that all workers, including immigrants, pay taxes?
Pam, you really need a better understanding of the way the world works, before you make any further ignorant comments. Such comments do not move us forward.
Dont worry Pam.....You are correct while Jim is the one who does not understand how things work. Yes, it is true that all employees have state and federal taxes withheld from their pay up to the Federal maximum, which is somewhere around $113k per year. The difference is that for low income workers like the ones that lefty, revisionist mayor in Fanta Se is espousing, they get refunds each year that FAR outweigh what they contribute in withholdings. Its called the earned income tax credit. Plus, many of them claim many dependents making their Federal refund even larger. Still, many also receive food stamps, section 8 housing assistance and WIC funds....So when ppl like Jim amd Mayor Unicorn say these folks desrve another handout on the taxpayer, what they are really saying is "we wont take the money from out wallets to help the illegals but since we feel guilty about it, YOU SHOULD PAY FOR IT!
If you love socialism Jim, move to France...or Venezuela....Im sure you will be happier there.
Mr. Klukkert do you really think that undocumented individuals file taxes? Would that not expose where they are and endanger their stay in America. My understanding of the world is fine Sir and I have no intentions of helping you move forward in any way.
MLG could care less. She gets her bread buttered, she buys her jewelry, he gets to play Gov everyday. Her fan base, mainly the transplants from California and Texas, and the east and the companies that she has given massive tax breaks to, swoon to her and bow at her feet. People in Dixon, Las Trampas, Ojo Sarco, Pilar, Datil, San Jon, Clayton, she doesn't even where they are located and could care less.
BOB SCHWARTZ- Just more of the usual divisive rubbish. Hope you feel better now!
