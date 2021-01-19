An unexpected change to the state’s health guidelines will allow the men’s and women’s basketball teams from the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State to come home, effective immediately.
The New Mexico Higher Education Department issued a memo to the state’s college athletic programs Tuesday outlining the eased restrictions to the state’s COVID-Safe Practices for Intercollegiate Sports.
It does not have any impact on high schools or youth sports programs, but its immediate impact on college sports allows UNM and NMSU to conduct full team workouts and give the players and staff an opportunity to remain in New Mexico rather than living out of state.
It does not permit games to be played at home under current conditions.
The revised policy allows full team practices as long as certain health guidelines are met. It also does away with the mandatory 14-day quarantine for those traveling into the state, stipulations that led to UNM sending its football team to Nevada for the 2020 season. The Lobos played all seven of their games on the road, living in Henderson, Nev., and using UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium for practices and designated “home” games.
The men’s and women’s basketball teams from UNM and NMSU missed more than a month of preseason practice before each left the state. The Aggies’ programs went to Arizona, while both UNM programs went to the Texas Panhandle.
New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia said the key to making the amended COVID-Safe Practices policy work was dropping the required 14-day quarantine.
“That was a biggie,” Moccia said. “That was a linchpin.”
Both UNM and NMSU will continue rigorous COVID-19 testing. Every athlete and member of a team’s support staff is required to undergo a minimum of three tests a week — a practice each university was already following.
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez lauded the efforts of state leaders, namely Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and acting Cabinet secretary Stephanie Rodriguez of the New Mexico Higher Education Department.
“We’ve got to keep doing our part right now,” Nuñez said. “There’s vaccines and there’s things that are coming that show us some light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to do our part. We have to give our student-athletes and all our community — the high school kids, everybody — an ability to kind of get back on out there.”
Nuñez said the UNM women’s basketball team was already back in Albuquerque on Tuesday and that the men will remain in St. George, Utah, until the end of the weekend. The Lobos’ home games against San Jose State, scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, will be played at Dixie State University after the schools reached an agreement last week to play there.
It remains unclear where UNM will now play its home games. Nuñez said there’s a chance every game will be played on the road, leaving the door open for a potential return to Texas for men’s games.
The UNM men had played four of its home games at Lubbock Christian University, while the women have played in Amarillo.
The state’s other college programs can also return to practice, including those at New Mexico Highlands and Northern New Mexico College. Each school has already canceled its basketball seasons, but Tuesday’s announcement gives them a chance to commence full off-season workouts, assuming all safety and health protocols are met.
Moccia said he has had unprecedented communication with Nuñez throughout the process and praised the role each in-state college athletic administrator has played, which includes frequent video conference calls to compare notes.
The football teams from UNM and NMSU are also cleared to return and each is now able to conduct spring drills. Moccia said the Aggies will reconvene Friday in preparation for what he hopes is a modest three- or four-game spring football schedule while UNM’s players will be back in the weight room this week.
Despite claiming Tuesday as a victory, Moccia said his coaches were hesitant to believe it when news began circulating on social media. By early evening, he said he was working on a plan to get each of his teams, from hoops to baseball, on campus within the next few days.
Finding a venue to play “home” games, Moccia said, is now the focus for all NMSU teams.
When the pandemic shut down sports in the fall, NMSU wasn’t exactly enthralled at the idea of moving operations to El Paso since that city was, at the time, one of the country’s hot spots for the coronavirus. Given a fresh perspective after watching his men’s and women’s basketball teams toil on the road in Arizona, Moccia said El Paso is definitely an option for all sports.
“We will take a very good look, and we have had discussions with a lot of different entities in El Paso about potentially competing there, which would by far and away make the most sense for us,” Moccia said.
Another option is the Phoenix area, which the basketball teams have used since mid-November. Moccia called a return to Arizona an “insurance policy” for basketball home games.
Neither Moccia nor Nuñez were able to say how much they’d spent on housing their respective teams out of state, although Moccia said he had a clause built into the agreement with the resort in Phoenix that allowed the Aggies men to leave in the event New Mexico’s health guidelines changed.
