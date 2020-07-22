Outdoor dining at downtown’s Plaza Cafe has been reined in to the fenced-off corral on the street in front of the restaurant.
Four public tables with red umbrellas on the west side of the Plaza were removed by the city early Wednesday afternoon. The city had put the tables out around the end of June.
They had been used by the Plaza Cafe for overflow business that did not fit into its outdoor dining area in front of the cafe.
“[City officials] explained there was a complaint about us serving customers at those tables,” said Plaza Cafe general manager Andy Razatos.
Public tables were on the streets on the east and west side of the Plaza, as both streets were closed to vehicles. The tables remain on the east side.
Razatos said the city also removed the potted flowers on Lincoln Avenue, where Plaza Cafe is located.
Plaza Cafe started using the public tables for overflow as soon as it got the permit to offer street dining.
“The Plaza needs more seating, not less seating,” Razatos said.
John Muñoz, director of the city Parks and Recreation Department, did not reply to requests for comment.
Was the Plaza Cafe cleaning those tables? If other members of the public came and sat at those tables between Plaza Cafe customers did they then go out and clean the tables and benches again? Those table are neither owned or controlled by the cafe. I wouldn't sit at one of those open tables for any reason and certainly not to eat.
I personally observed the picnic tables being meticulously cleaned by plaza cafe staff after customers were done eating there. This entire complaint is ridiculous.
A really small-minded person making such a complaint. These restaurants and their employees are barely hanging on, and you bi#@h about the tables being used? Those tables weren't even there until recently to start with.
Give them a break the Gov. is trying to put restaurants out of business as it is without the mask police informing on using tables. If someone got take out from the restaurant and sat at the table it would have been ok what is the difference.
