A petition to impeach Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is circulating online.
The petition on change.org, which holds no legislative or statutory power, was started this week by Santa Fe resident Carl Jenkins, who did not respond to emails for comment Friday.
The petition states Lujan Grisham has drastically overstepped her authority by continuing the lockdown of New Mexico’s citizens during the pandemic and falsely claims hydroxychloroquine, an arthritis medicine and anti-malarial drug, is a remedy for the novel coronavirus. The drug has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a treatment.
When asked about the petition, a spokeswoman for the Governor’s Office had no comment.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico reached 344 Friday, according to the state Department of Health. “The Governor should be immediately removed from office to prevent further harm to the residents of New Mexico,” the petition says. “Violations include arbitrary business shutdowns, forced masking, restrictions on free assembly, closure of state and city owned recreational facilities and much more.”
As of Friday afternoon, the petition had 493 electronic signatures, although all signers don’t necessarily live in New Mexico. Four people also left comments on the page to voice their support.
“She has orders in place that aline [sic] with Communist China!!!” a commenter wrote under the name Ann McGregor below the petition.
“She needs to be reminded whose [sic] in charge!!” added a commenter under the name Aleja Allen.
According to the New Mexico Constitution, elected state officers can be impeached for crimes, misdemeanors and malfeasance in office with a majority vote of the House of Representatives before a two-thirds vote in the Senate brings a conviction.
