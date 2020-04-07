Pecos Mayor Ted Benavidez was fed up with the number of people he saw visiting nearby Monastery Lake on Sunday.
He said he counted at least 50 cars parked near the lake, where people congregated and cavorted without any concern for social distancing — despite a state decree that people avoid such gatherings because of the COVID-19 threat.
"People are being selfish and refuse to say home," Benavidez said Tuesday. "We're trying to do what we can to control access here. This is not the time to be visiting."
Benavidez's alarm is shared by some in state and local government who complain too many are flouting state restrictions.
"The problem is not going away, and people are getting frustrated," said state Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos. "Because it's such nice weather and people are still being encouraged to get out into fresh air, they think they can get in their cars and drive to other places and be around people."
Benavidez said he was so upset that he planned to set up a roadblock with local fire marshals at Pecos' one big intersection at N.M. 50 and Main Street — until the Governor's Office told him he did not have the power to close a state road.
He said his plan was not to completely shut off the thoroughfare but to persuade motorists not to gather in large groups in the village of 1,500 people east of Santa Fe.
"We're trying to get people to stay at home," he said.
Though state restrictions have become increasingly tight, Benavidez said it's not enough. He suggested the governor allow the leaders of local municipalities the right to close off access to surrounding wilderness areas.
"Just like the state does when a fire breaks out — the governor can keep people from going into the wilderness," he said. "It should be the same with this situation."
One challenge, he acknowledged, is that the Pecos National Historic Park is under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service and remains open.
Benavidez said he will introduce a resolution to the village's governing body during a council meeting next week asking for approval to declare an emergency. That resolution, if approved, would "hopefully allow us to access more money" to initiate actions to "keep the virus out of our village."
He said people don't understand they are not immune from the virus just because they are in the great outdoors.
"They say, 'We're out in the mountains, it can't get us,' " he said. "But it can get them."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.