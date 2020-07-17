Some of Santa Fe's most successful businesses were among the first to get government bailouts amid the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 2,000 Santa Fe businesses received federal aid through the nearly $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program.
Among them were prestigious law firms; art, real estate and dining mogul Gerald Peters' holdings; and art and entertainment giant Meow Wolf, according to data recently released by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The Santa Fe Opera and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Santa Fe were among many local nonprofits that also received PPP loans.
Funding from the Paycheck Protection Program is called a "forgivable" loan, which means it's essentially free money for businesses that follow certain criteria — such as using the money to make payroll or rehire workers laid off due to pandemic-related closures.
The federal government made $349 billion available for the program April 3 as an incentive for small businesses to keep workers employed. Those funds were exhausted within 13 days.
The program was relaunched April 27 with an additional $310 billion. Much of that money remains available.
Businesses are eligible to receive as much as 2.5 times their company's monthly payroll — up to $10 million — through the first-come, first-served program.
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs
Peters obtained loans for three of his holdings in the first week the money was available, according to the federal data.
Santa Fe Dining Inc., a restaurant company owned by Peters and his wife — which operates La Casa Sena, Rio Chama Steakhouse, Maria's New Mexican Kitchen, the Blue Corn Cafe restaurants and Rooftop Pizzeria — was approved April 8 for a loan of $1 million to $2 million.
The Small Business Administration released only a range of funding for each company rather than exact amounts.
According to the data, the money for Santa Fe Dining was to protect the jobs of 350 restaurant workers.
On April 9, the Peters Corp., which owns and operates Gerald Peters Gallery, was approved for a loan of $350,000 to $1 million to protect 20 jobs. The company has annual revenue of $58 million, according to analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet Corp.
A day later, Gerald Peters Gallery was approved for a loan of between $150,000 and $350,000 to protect the jobs of another 21 employees.
Peters did not respond to messages seeking comment on the loans.
Meow Wolf — which laid off about 200 people, roughly half its staff, in April — was in the top tier of recipients, receiving approval for a loan of between $5 million and $10 million April 11, according to the data. The money allowed the company to retain 200 jobs.
A spokeswoman for the company responded to questions about the loan in an email, writing "the information around our loan status is proprietary."
"COVID-19 has had, and will continue to have, an enormous impact on our company," she said. "Meow Wolf's primary source of revenue, the House of Eternal Return, has been temporarily shut down. … We have 200+ employees on the payroll today, and this is growing as we bring back furloughed employees and look towards the reopening of our exhibition."
The Santa Fe Opera was approved April 13 for a loan of between $2 million and $5 million to protect 235 jobs.
General Director Robert Meya said the nonprofit, which has an annual budget of $20 million to $25 million, half of which comes from donations, received $2 million.
Meya said the opera has a year-round staff of about 70 to 80 people but employs as many as 600 seasonal employees each year. About 335 of those people — including singers, artists, set builders and prop makers — already had been offered employment when the opera received the money in April, Meya said.
"We provided every single one of those people with some kind of compensation," Meya said. "And that's what we used the entire loan for. They were absolutely grateful and appreciative that we were able to do that for them."
The New Mexican Inc., which owns the Santa Fe New Mexican, also got in on the first round of loans and was approved April 11 for what publisher Tom Cross said Tuesday was "just south of $1.5 million" to protect the jobs of 131 people in editorial, advertising and production positions.
The company has cut or left vacant about 28 positions since the pandemic began, Cross said. It also cut salaries or reduced hours by 10 percent companywide.
After seeing ad revenues drop by about 25 percent in April, May and June, Cross said, it's too soon to tell whether the company will be able to qualify to have the entire federal loan forgiven by returning staffing levels to what they were in February.
Homewise Director Mike Loftin said the nonprofit real estate lender, which promotes first-time homeownership, received a $1.4 million loan, which it used to retain 95 employees.
When homebuyers stopped coming in because of the pandemic, he said, the company pivoted. It began retraining home purchase advisers, homebuyer coaches, Realtors and loan officers to counsel homebuyers who needed help figuring out how to come up with mortgage payments without jobs and raising funds to provide emergency assistance to those who couldn't.
Loftin said the organization also took advantage of the falling interest rates to help homeowners save money by refinancing. It saw an increase of about four refinances per month to about 50.
"The PPP gave us some breathing room and time to retain people and retrain them," Loftin said. "Our whole staff, everyone, kept their jobs."
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society received a loan of between $350,000 and $1 million to retain 98 jobs.
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe, meanwhile, was approved for a loan in the range of $350,000 to $1 million to help retain what was listed as zero jobs, according to data from the Small Business Administration.
It was approved for the loan after suing the Small Business Administration over a provision blocking funds for organizations involved in bankruptcy proceedings. The archdiocese had filed for bankruptcy in 2018 following a wave of clergy sex abuse lawsuits.
A spokeswoman for the archdiocese did not respond to a call seeking comment Friday.
'Foolish not to participate'
State House Speaker Brian Egolf's law firm, Egolf Ferlick Martinez & Harwood LLC, was one of several that received PPP loans in the first round. He said it got "about $240,000" on April 9.
"We applied for [it] because it was available, and at the time there was tremendous uncertainty about the economic future of the state," said Egolf, a Santa Fe Democrat. "It gave us additional confidence in the eight-week period so we could retain our staff and keep them at full employment."
Egolf said the firm has 11 employees but declined to give a salary range for them, saying, "The amount that companies pay employees is proprietary information."
The Rothstein Donatelli LLP law firm was approved for a loan within the first week of the program. Partner Mark Donatelli said the firm, which has eight partners and 24 employees spread among three offices, received around $400,000.
"We maintained all of our employees at their pre-Covid salaries throughout the … period," Donatelli said in an email.
Montgomery & Andrews was approved April 27, the first day of the second PPP period, for a loan in the range of $350,000 to $1 million to preserve 31 jobs at the law firm.
Managing partner J. Brent Moore, who initially agreed to an interview, later could not be reached for comment on the loan.
Other law firms that received the government loans include: Cuddy & McCarthy LLP, which was approved for $350,000 to $1 million but had no job number listed; Sommer, Udall, Hardwick & Jones, approved for $350,000 to $1 million to retain 22 jobs; and Walther Bennett Mayo Honeycutt, which received between $150,000 and $350,000 to retain 10 jobs.
"You see the biggest law firms in the state participated in this because no one knew if clients were going to be able to pay their bills," Egolf said. "Any business would be foolish not to participate in this program given the uncertainty that existed, and quite frankly still exists, for every business in the country."
But the lawmaker said people shouldn't get the impression that because his firm or other high-dollar law practices got loans, mom and pop shops were left out.
About $130 billion remained available through the program as of July 8, according to Forbes.
"There is no competition between the money going to one company versus another," Egolf said. "There was never a choice between, ‘Do we give the money to this widget factory or that widget factory?’ ”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.