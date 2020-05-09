Geri Miera heard her children before she saw them.
Her daughter, Monica Duran, waved a glittery sign from the back of a BMW convertible and shouted, "Mama, I love you. You look beautiful."
Miera began to cry as she heard her other children call out from another car and a motorcycle. "You kids make me so happy," she said, wiping tears from her cheeks.
About a dozen families came out for the Mother's Day parade Saturday at MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Santa Fe, wearing masks and waving at their loved ones from cars.
"We wanted to do something special for everyone," Executive Director Susie Peterson said. "But of course, we still have to follow protocol."
In cars decked out with balloons of every color, families would lean out the window and chat for a few minutes before being ushered along for the next car.
There were tears and smiles. Jolene Miera said the parade was the first visit without a window between her and her mom in 60 days.
"It's just so hard not to get out of the vehicle and hug her," she said.
