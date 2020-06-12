The arrival of the novel coronavirus in New Mexico in mid-March toppled the lives of the state’s foster children and at-risk youth. Kids became disconnected from family and support systems, and some young people who had aged out of the foster care system lost their jobs or abruptly faced homelessness.
“We had a young man in the dormitories, and they gave him a ticket to his last known address in Oklahoma,” said Ezra Spitzer, executive director of Albuquerque-based NMCAN, a nonprofit that serves foster kids and former foster youth. “He’s like, ‘I can’t go there. There’s no there there.’ ”
In the Navajo Nation border town of Gallup, an out-of-state nurse and her husband tested positive for the virus, leaving their kids in a nightmarish situation.
“The parents have moved to a hospital. We’re trying to figure out if [the state] takes the kids or if there are relatives in New Mexico or if there’s another foster family that will take them,” said state Sen. George Muñoz, a Gallup Democrat.
The pandemic also made it harder for the state's child welfare agency to keep tabs on foster children — a problem exacerbated by a March decision by the New Mexico Supreme Court barring in-person visitations. And a few employees of the agency have tested positive for the virus outside of their jobs.
But Brian Blalock, Cabinet secretary of the state Children, Youth and Families Department, said he believes the agency has acted swiftly to protect vulnerable children and has seized an opportunity during the pandemic to help enhance bonds between parents and children.
CYFD, he said, "has been a really strong agency during this pandemic. I think folks are trusting us more and more.”
CYFD spokesman Charlie Moore-Pabst said workers who have confirmed cases of the disease are self-isolating and following state health guidelines.
CYFD is implementing surveillance testing measures for populations in congregate care, which includes juvenile justice, youth shelters, domestic violence shelters, community homes and residential treatment centers, Moore-Pabst said. So far, no young people in congregate care in the state have tested positive.
After the Supreme Court prohibited in-person visitations with kids in state care — many of which were reinstated last month — there was a positive outcome, Blalock said: The agency began inundating youth and families with phone calls, text messages and videoconferencing.
“A youth that a staff member might have seen once a month is now talking to us a couple of times a week. Though it’s not as valuable as an in-person visit, it’s a way to try to get as close as we can,” Blalock said.
“Our staff has become more integrated into the fabric of the lives of children in a way that I don’t know has ever happened in New Mexico,” he added.
Blalock said the agency has been sending a $175 monthly stipend to each young person in its care. Older youth connected to CYFD through the agency’s independent living programs received a one-time payment of $175.
CYFD also has reached out to more than 500 youth around the state who aged out of the system within the past seven years.
“We’re in close contact with those young people and have let them know that we’re still here for them even though they’re no longer in the service program,” said CYFD spokeswoman Melody Wells.
Along with stimulus money for current foster youth, which will continue throughout the duration of the governor’s stay-at-home order, Blalock said the agency has bought phone minutes and data for parents so they can stay connected with their kids in lieu of face-to-face contact.
Easing impact on tribes
CYFD tribal liaison Donalyn Sarracino, a member of Acoma Pueblo, said the agency also has been working closely with Native American communities where the virus has taken a heavy toll.
For instance, she said, it has offered mental health support for tribal families housed at Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino in Pojoaque, which was designated as a quarantine facility for tribal members in the state who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results.
Sarracino cited the long delay in distributions of billions of dollars in federal aid for tribes nationwide from the CARES Act, which she said has hurt Native youth and families.
The Navajo Nation, which has the highest volume of cases in the state, expects to receive over $600 million from the stimulus package.
Sarracino says her two biggest priorities during the coronavirus pandemic are ensuring children aren’t going hungry and youth remain connected to their Native culture. She described efforts among tribal and state agencies, community organizations and out-of-state partners to ensure tribes have critical food and water supplies.
The New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology also has manufactured hand sanitizer in massive quantities for tribal communities and water-filtration systems, which the state Indian Affairs Department plans to deploy soon.
An uncertain future for kids
Foster care and child welfare advocates are concerned with the aftermath of the pandemic.
Concerns involve potential long-term economic hardships and the emotional well-being of foster youth, as well as a likely backlog at the courts, which could delay reunification efforts with families.
“We’ve really come together to make sure no young person is on the streets, but what happens after?” said Spitzer of NMCAN. “… How are you going to get to long-term stability?"
Keegan King of Acoma Pueblo, bureau chief for communications and policy at the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department, said the federal Indian Health Service is ill-equipped to serve tribal communities due to a lack of supplies and funding. He also cited generational poverty, a shortage of jobs and the absence of broadband internet infrastructure as challenges for indigenous people in the state.
“We can’t just allow this to be responding to the immediate needs," King said.
After the pandemic, he added, he hopes "we don’t forget that these are huge needs. All it would take is another pandemic or emergency to see huge problems in these tribal communities.”
As terrible as the coronavirus outbreak has been, CYFD’s Sarracino is trying to focus on the bright spots.
“I think the pandemic has really been a catalyst for us to expand our capacity by thinking outside of the box,” Sarracino said. “It has forced us to think of ways for those child-parent bonds to not only be maintained but strengthened during this time.”
This story is part of a Youth Today project on foster care in New Mexico. It’s made possible in part by the May and Stanley Smith Charitable Trust.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.