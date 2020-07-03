The Fourth of July Pancakes on the Plaza is a tradition like no other in Santa Fe.
That is, until it falls silent.
Under normal circumstances, the annual celebration would continue Saturday morning — the square in the heart of downtown bustling with people, pancakes and pizzazz. But the COVID-19 pandemic quite literally took the steaming hotcakes off the table, leaving the Plaza bereft of the buzz that has been commonplace for the past 44 years.
The Rotary Club of Santa Fe, which puts on the event, says it’s hopeful for the future and looks forward to 2021 — in large part because organizers say its volunteer base is solid and expected to return.
“I really do feel that people are so invested in the event itself and we have such a solid base of volunteers,” said Vic Brenneisen, a member of the club. “We’ve got 44 years behind us, and we are very confident that our sponsors, who have been faithful over the years, and our volunteers are going to be with us again next year.”
Still, next year is a long way off for a variety of nonprofit organizations, many of them worried about how they will be able to contribute to key programs and charities that depend upon events like Pancakes on the Plaza to provide critical revenue.
Pancakes on the Plaza, one of the city’s biggest events, has long been a force in terms of community sponsorships, volunteers and impact. Coordinator Terry Williams-Keffer says about $500,000 is generated, with most of the proceeds going to various children’s programs and charities in Santa Fe.
But as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down events one by one, there is a rising concern some community events that depend on sponsors and volunteers might fall victim to the virus’s economic impact.
Ray Sandoval, organizer of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe’s annual burning of Zozobra, said the public health shutdown likely won’t affect as severely more-established events like Zozobra and Pancakes on the Plaza. Old Man Gloom will burn this year, but Sandoval said it will be shown on TV for the community to watch instead of allowing the public to congregate at Fort Marcy Ballpark.
Smaller, lesser-known events, however, could have a harder time surviving, Sandoval said. The trickle-down effect is that charities could suffer.
“Events are nonprofits’ No. 1
way to get people to give and remind them of these nonprofits that are doing really good work in our community,” Sandoval said. “Now, everybody is feeling it. Businesses are hurting, so they can’t give to nonprofits, and nonprofits do not have the ability to hold these events to generate those funds.”
Just as concerning: The virus is having an impact on volunteerism. Sandoval said he has had to turn away volunteers who want to participate in Zozobra because of safety protocols he instituted for creating the giant marionette. He has kept the project to a minimum number of people to avoid any risks of spreading the virus.
“Every time I add a new person, I add to the risk of the entire group,” he said.
Other organizations that rely on volunteers, both for fundraising purposes as well as their overall missions, also are having to turn away volunteers this year.
Marilyn Perryman, director of development and marketing for Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, said the organization’s annual Kentucky Derby fundraiser typically brings in more than 260 people and enlists the help of 50 volunteers. But that won’t happen when the race, normally run in May, commences Sept. 5. Instead, the organization will hold an online auction this year.
Perryman said Habitat for Humanity had to decline using volunteers who help build homes in Santa Fe this year because of health protocols. Gone are college students from across the nation who would spend their spring and winter breaks assisting in homebuilding efforts.
Perryman said Habitat for Humanity is trying a different approach and has hired a social media specialist who keeps in contact with volunteers and supporters via email and social media platforms to ensure they don’t lose valued contributors.
“We’ve stayed really busy keeping them in communication and knowing what we’re doing,” Perryman said.
Williams-Keffer said Pancakes on the Plaza benefits from its sponsors’ activism. She added that if she sees a drop in sponsorships, that could lead to a shrinking pool of volunteers.
“Usually, we are able to fill all kinds of spots from other groups that might be interesting in helping, like the Fiesta Council,” Williams-Keffer said. “I think we’ll still be fine. Of course, we have a lot of individuals who come just to flip pancakes every year.”
