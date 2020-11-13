Legendary Northern New Mexico businessman Dennis Salazar, best known as the founder of Española's Saints and Sinners package liquor store — and onetime bar — died Thursday at 85.
He'd been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 for about a week and a half before his death, said his son, Ken Salazar.
Family and friends say he also started the area's first cable television company, was instrumental in helping establish Northern New Mexico College — where a building is named after him — and helped shape the state Constitution as a member of the 1969 Constitutional Convention.
Ken Salazar, 64, said he and his sister Terri DeVargas, 60, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus and though he's recovering from mild symptoms, she has been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Monday.
Saints and Sinners is temporarily closed.
Dennis Salazar was born May 12, 1935, in El Guache near Hernández, where his parents owned and operated a general store that sold and delivered groceries throughout the Norteño region.
One of six children, he and his older brother Regino Salazar were sent to live at the Spanish American Normal School in El Rito after their mother died when they were children, nephew Joe Guillen said.
Classmate Michael Branch, who graduated from the school with Dennis Salazar in 1954, remembered him as an accomplished athlete who excelled in football, basketball and baseball.
After high school, Dennis Salazar served in the U.S. Army and studied at the University of New Mexico before returning to Española to follow in his family's footsteps as an entrepreneur, relatives said.
He and his late brother Regino Salazar purchased what is now known as Saints and Sinners in 1962, said their younger brother David Salazar, a former owner of El Farol bar in Santa Fe who now runs a cigar shop.
David Salazar, 78, said his older brothers joked that they wanted their own bar because it was too expensive to go out otherwise.
"There was a lot of socializing at Saints," David Salazar said Friday. "You'd see all kinds of people there from ordinary human beings to some that you sort of recognized, celebrities. But nobody ever made a big thing out of it. They were just another person that was there to do what they were going to do. Commiserate, celebrate, whatever."
Dennis Salazar was known to stock a selection of fine liquor as well as the usual spirits. And family members said just the bar's archetypal name and neon sign — depicting a devil and angel — made people stop and take pictures, and buy merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies, ball caps and even garters.
"I remember I was envious," David Salazar joked Friday. "He sold more of that kind of stuff than I did at El Farol. He didn't even try and he beat me hands down."
Ken Salazar said his father "really enjoyed the company of women" and was married three times but stayed friends with each of his ex-wives until the day they each died.
Dennis Salazar is survived by his son and daughter, four grandchildren and vast extended family.
Though he never graduated from college, Dennis Salazar he was an avid reader of newspapers and served several terms on the board of Northern New Mexico College, his son and nephew said.
Ken Salazar said his father's daily routine was to open Saints and Sinners and sit reading the day's papers such as the New York Times until someone came in to talk to him, a routine he followed until just a week or so before his death.
"People would come in sometimes not so much to buy stuff but just to see him and get his salud," said Ken Salazar, who helped his father run the liquor store. "You can't believe how many used the phrase 'my second father.' That's how they referred to him."
People would come to Dennis Salazar for advice on everything, Guillen said, and "like a true bartender, he always gave high-road advice, very positive."
"He was an ambassador," Ken Salazar said. "He made people feel like they knew him forever."
Ken Salazar said his father said he was never going to retire "because that is when people start dropping." But in hindsight, he questions whether his father would still be alive if he hadn't continued working during the pandemic.
"We thought we were taking precautions," he said. "We had plexiglass [partitions] on the counter and he wore his mask if he went out."
"I just wish I would not have let him come in," Ken Salazar said Friday, "but that wouldn't have been good for my dad."
Ken Salazar said the family had not yet finalized funeral arrangements and may chose not to hold a funeral now due to the pandemic.
"We're not going to endanger anybody else by getting people together right now," he said.
