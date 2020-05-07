The number of initial regular unemployment claims in New Mexico for the week ending May 2 was 16,801, a rise of 4,708 from the week before, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics released Thursday.
In addition, 21,295 self-employed, contractor and gig economy workers applied for unemployment benefits in the first week the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was available in New Mexico for workers who previously were ineligible for jobless benefits. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions started accepting such applications April 26.
New Mexico has seen 141,876 people apply for regular unemployment benefits since March 13, plus the 21,295 self-employed, according to Workforce Solutions and statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The unemployment rate in New Mexico through April 25 is 11.72 percent, according to the Department of Labor.
Buoyed by $758 million in approved federal funding for pandemic relief, another 10,001 New Mexico small-business owners applied in the second round of the federal Paycheck Protection Program between April 2 and May 1. The first round of the program in early April saw 8,277 applications approved in New Mexico for $1.4 billion, according to the Small Business Administration.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan that is forgivable if a business does not layoff any employees during an eight-week period. The loan can only be used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest and utilities.
In New Mexico, small-business owners with a Paycheck Protection Program loan are only eligible for the new unemployment benefits for the self-employed if their Paycheck Protection payment is less than their unemployment benefit, according to Workforce Solutions.
Workforce Solutions statistics through April 25 show 20 percent more women than men have applied for unemployment benefits. The age group most affected by job loss is the 25- to 34-year-old group, with 22,879 claimants.
Before mass layoffs started in mid-March, 41 percent more men than women applied for unemployment this year. But including the five subsequent weeks through April 25, Workforce Solutions recorded 44,420 women filing claims and 37,102 men.
There were 41,390 Hispanic claimants and 34,980 non-Hispanic claimants.
The industries most affected were “accommodations and food service” with 19,209 claims, “health care and social assistance” with 12,007, “retail trade” with 11,907, and “office and administrative support” with 10,283.
Before the mass layoffs started, educational services had the highest number, with 912 unemployment claims for the year through March 21. Educational services has seen 5,367 claims through April 25.
Delayed & Denied Jobless Benefits (Cruel & Unusual Punishment In New Mexico)
Slow claim processing by the state unemployment insurance (UI) office feeds the clamor to reopen businesses (prematurely); contributes to a run on food banks; and reflects poorly on the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS). Somehow by the first of May, checks had started going to non-traditional UI recipients. Finally, self-employed, gig economy workers, etc., could start filing claims after April 24th and backdate for weeks since early February. A system was designed for them in 30 days of the CARES Act's passage. However, traditional claimants (workers with W-2s) still wait to hear about their claims filed in March! Sadly regular UI is designed to be cumbersome, which is cruel as those in greatest need are often least able to navigate complex systems or endure months not knowing if they're eligible for benefits. Regular UI claimants are routinely disqualified due to obscure punitive state laws, although benefits since March 29th are mostly paid by the federal government with no cost to employers beyond what regular UI would cost.
It should be obvious that the failure of NMDWS is due to lawmakers writing laws for interest groups who contribute to their campaigns and is not due to under staffing or aging computer systems. Regular state UI is financed by a payroll tax on covered employment (W-2 wages), at the rate of up to a few percentages of the first $25,000 paid to a worker annually, it's a business expense that's deductible and/or passed onto the consumer. The federal unemployment tax act (FUTA) and state surcharges total between a few hundred dollars to maybe a thousand dollars (in high-turnover industries) per worker per year; and provides for benefits equal to a fraction of a week's wages for 26 weeks at most if needed; but business lobbyists fight paying UI benefits to minimize employer taxes. Keeping UI benefits low and difficult to receive is justified by spouting about a moral hazard of the idle poor?
The greatest injustice of the states' UI law (which could be corrected by a pen stroke from the Governor's labor secretary) is those quitting a job for most any reason, are disqualified from benefits. If a worker quits to care for a family member with medical issues, or other compelling reasons, it results in being disqualified from UI (if they file a claim upon needing work if their job wasn't held for them, when they can work again, as often is the case). Many compelling situations arise that are similar to why so many left jobs recently, e.g., due to child care and other considerations related to the pandemic. If workers who separated due to the above mentioned compelling reasons, needed to resume working, and filed claims before the pandemic, since July of last year, then all those claimants were denied regular state UI, and are now barred from special federal payments (the few provisions in state law for quitting with "good cause" are: Pregnancy; Domestic violence; & Relocating with a military spouse who's been transferred). The insult under current law is disqualifications can be removed only by the worker: Finding another W-2 covered job; Earning at least five times their weekly benefit amount; And becoming unemployed again under non-disqualifying circumstances. Such a "re-qualification" provision during a pandemic belies how someone can look for jobs (that don't exist), and if they quit and filed a claim before the pandemic and are unemployed now, then how are they going to get through to the UI office to file an additional claim?
The CARES Act: pays non traditional UI; picks up the waiting week plus an additional $600.00 per week for regular UI; and allows state laws to be interpreted to facilitate quarantines over seeking work. Given that New Mexico law allows the state labor secretary to define "good cause," then good cause for quitting, as well as waiving the re-employment requirement can be achieved through a simple order, allowing those who quit to be eligible for benefits without the re-qualification requirements. A rule establishing good cause during a pandemic could also define what is NOT good cause in order to disqualify those who were "discharged for cause" or "gross misconduct" (as claimants discharged for cause or gross misconduct, under current law, can draw benefits if they re-qualify, just as though they quit for compelling personal reasons).
Therefore, not only do UI laws and rules hurt claimants, but they also treat those responsible for their unemployment the same as those who quit for compelling personal reasons. The state's UI laws are poor public policy in terms of both economic security and public health...they need to change the laws and change them to pay benefits to those who are unemployed through no fault of their own, including those who quit for compelling personal reasons!
