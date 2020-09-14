Eleven novel coronavirus cases at the Lea County Correctional Facility in far southeastern New Mexico headed the state's COVID-19 report Monday.
In all, the state announced 81 additional cases Monday, with 22 in Bernalillo County, 15 in Luna County and 11 in Santa Fe County. The state said no deaths were reported.
New Mexico has seen 26,942 cases and 823 deaths.
The jail in Lea County had 11 cases, bringing the number of cases among individuals held by the state Corrections Department to 525. Most were in the Otero County prison facility, which had a serious outbreak early in the summer.
The state said 60 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico hospitals. There were 14,470 cases listed as recovered.
