A significant outbreak at the Cibola County Correctional Center near Grants spurred New Mexico's highest-ever daily report of COVID-19 cases.
The outbreak at the prison, located in Milan, is among the most serious to date in New Mexico's prison system and underlines problems jails, detention centers and other correctional institutions have had with the virus.
Until Monday's report of 170 new cases among federal inmates at the Cibola County facility, it had seen only five cases.
The privately run facility is operated by CoreCivic.
The detention center holds detainees or inmates with three major entities: Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and Cibola County.
In May, before New Mexico experienced significant outbreaks in privately operated prisons, advocates with the American Civil Liberties Union predicted problems in facilities such as Cibola County and noted many detainees are immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. and have not been accused of any crimes.
During the summer, a facility in Otero County operated by another corporation became the scene of a major outbreak. As of Monday, the Otero County Prison Facility has seen 746 COVID-19 cases, 277 among federal inmates and 469 state prisoners. The nearby Otero County Processing Center is reporting 159 cases among federal immigration detainees.
A spokeswoman for CoreCivic, based in Brentwood, Tenn., was not returned. Messages left with ICE and Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace also were not immediately returned.
New Mexico reported 467 new cases Monday and 19,502 overall. Part of Monday's listing included 76 cases in Doña Ana County and 62 in Bernalillo County. Santa Fe County had 12 new cases.
In addition, the state Department of Health said five New Mexicans have died, including two people from Bernalillo County who lived in congregate care facilities; a woman over 100 from Doña Ana County and men from Lea and McKinley counties. The state said 619 people have died from COVID-19 since March.
The state said 159 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 7,459 are listed as having recovered.
