A significant coronavirus outbreak at the Cibola County Correctional Center near Grants has spurred New Mexico's highest-ever report of daily cases — 467, by far the most since the crisis began in March.
The Cibola County facility in Milan reported 170 cases Monday, with the spike coming after officials conducted "a mass testing" of staff and detainees, said a spokeswoman for the company that operates the correctional center.
In all, the state has seen 19,502 cases.
Amanda Gilchrist, a spokeswoman for Tennessee-based CoreCivic, the private company that operates the Cibola County facility, wrote in an email Monday that officials conducted tests of staff and detainees "to help inform additional decisions and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus."
Gilchrist said most of those who have tested positive were asymptomatic at the time they were tested.
"We are working closely with our partners at Cibola County Correctional Center to ensure the health and safety of everyone at the facility," Gilchrist wrote. "Medical staff performs daily symptom and temperate checks on all detainees."
The detention center holds detainees or inmates of three major entities: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and Cibola County, which contracts with the facility to hold its prisoners.
Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace said in a phone interview he had reviewed situational reports from the facility and said he believed the outbreak was being handled well.
"I think they've got it under control," he said. "What you'll see when you see large groups testing, you get large numbers back."
The outbreak at the prison is among the most serious to date in New Mexico and underlines problems critics say jails, detention centers and other correctional institutions have had with the virus.
In May, before New Mexico experienced significant outbreaks in privately operated prisons, advocates with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico predicted problems in facilities such as the one in Milan and noted many detainees are immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. and have not been accused of any crimes.
Lalita Moskowitz, a staff attorney for the ACLU, on Monday called for inmates who can be safely released to be let out, “as we and other advocates have been calling for for months now.
“It’s reckless disregard at this point not to be taking those measures,” she said. “Immigrant detainees should not even be there, and they are still doing intakes into that facility that are unnecessary. So they should be immediately released, and the same with federal detainees and county prisoners.”
Moskowitz also called on the state to begin reporting the number of staff members who are testing positive, which she said has huge bearing on whether a detention facility will remain safe or have an outbreak.
"Transparency around testing and results is grossly inadequate," she said.
Even without the Cibola County Correctional Center report, the state's coronavirus numbers were significant, including 76 cases in Doña Ana County and 62 in Bernalillo County. Santa Fe County had 12 new cases.
Another 25 cases in Lea County in far southeastern New Mexico put its number at 546, now higher than Santa Fe County.
In addition, the state Department of Health said five New Mexicans have died, including two people from Bernalillo County who lived in congregate care facilities; a woman over 100 from Doña Ana County and men from Lea and McKinley counties. The state said 619 people have died from COVID-19 since March.
The state said 159 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 7,459 are listed as having recovered.
Why would anyone be surprised?? There is no effective oversight of the jails, and they are very secretive Black Holes. I've been writing about this issue for months, and only recently was there a piece on the matter, from the Journal:
https://www.abqjournal.com/1479302/nm-jails-deal-with-hundreds-of-covid-19-cases.html But, notice the jail missing from the piece, Cibola County.
Perhaps, finally, the DOH will get off their rear, and test all the jail inmates. The jails have NEVER been honest about medical issues, and there is NO OVERSIGHT and no TRANSPARENCY. The Governor, being reactive, never proactive, has totally waited for this to blow up. Well it has.
Here in Santa Fe County, our County Commissioners abandoned oversight of the jail in 2015. Why don't we ask them why??? Because felons can't vote? Or is it just that they care, because the County Manager resists oversight, and they are sheep? Pick a reason. The other missing ingredient, the Grand Jury, which, until 1993 did oversight of the jails and prisons.
How did the COVID get into the jail, the inmates aren't getting out.
Getting covid in jails the easy part. New inmates entering prison system positive.
David, good question. Answer is that county jails have a much higher turnover than state prison, as they hold pre-trial prisoners, parole violators, etc. It is really a harder problem than the state prison, as the turnover is higher. So, it demands attention to detail, and sound management, both sorely lacking at county jails. It also calls for OVERSIGHT and TRANSPARENCY, both also lacking. Result, it could get really ugly, perhaps IS really ugly, but being covered up. When someone tells you they have tested 25% of the prisoners, ask WHO tested, and how the prisoners were chosen. The Governor, and DOH, it seems never bothered to ask.
