Just a few months ago, Santa Fe’s imposing First Judicial District Courthouse bustled with activity.
Robed judges presided over busy dockets as bailiffs kept watch over spectators craning to get a glimpse of their incarcerated loved ones.
Sharply dressed attorneys wheeled legal boxes down marble hallways where public defenders comforted distraught family members or huddled with clients. Witnesses waiting to be called to testify gazed at the mountains through the building’s massive picture windows.
Litigants with children in tow waited for their numbers to be called in the clerk’s office, and citizens reporting for jury duty waited in the lobby as a steady stream of people poured through metal detectors near the front door.
All that is no more.
Although the courthouse is still technically open, the COVID-19 crisis has changed almost everything about the way the justice system does its business on a daily basis. And though officials say technology allows courts to function — and in some cases, even streamlines how time is spent — others say new rules jeopardize the right to fair and speedy trials.
The differences are stark.
In response to public health orders that prohibited large gatherings, the state Supreme Court has ordered civil and criminal trials postponed through May 29. Jury selections are no longer being held, and the number of hearings each day has dropped from hundreds to just a few dozen.
Judges and staff members are the only ones inside courtrooms now, with most activity limited to hearings. Attorneys participate by phone, and defendants in criminal cases appear via video from jail.
But for some, the changes are troubling.
“I’m very disturbed by the court’s suspension of the right to a jury trial,” New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association vice president Jennifer Burrill said in a recent interview. “We’ve got people sitting in jail who have a right to speedy trial, and we are holding them on these preventive detention orders with no end in sight.”
Burrill acknowledged court officials have “bent over backwards” to create networks that allow attorneys and defendants to appear remotely, but added while these cobbled-together systems “may allow the justice system to limp along,” they fail to protect a defendant’s rights — including the right to confront their accusers and have effective assistance of counsel.
“Case law shows witnesses are more likely to tell the truth if the defendant [is] there and the judge is there,” she said. “And the public is there to make sure defendants are being treated fairly.”
First Judicial District Chief Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer acknowledged the new ways of doing business aren’t perfect.
“We are doing the best we can under the circumstances,” she said. “We are ahead of most of the courts in the country because many shut down completely. … Some people can’t be happy with it because they want certain things that just aren’t feasible right now.”
Sommer said the Supreme Court’s April 17 order extending the suspension of jury trials contains language that allows attorneys to petition the court to make an exception to the rules and conduct trial in cases where it may be necessary to do so “to avoid serious harm to the litigants.”
For crime victims, the new way of doing business has brought different stresses.
Barbara Rivera, director of the victim advocate program of the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, said staff members are still connecting with victims and their families through cellphones and videoconferencing. She said most have been understanding when told they can’t attend proceedings or give victim’s impact statements at sentencing hearings and must write letters instead.
“But some of them really want to go,” she said.
One woman, an accuser in a stalking case, said she previously attended every hearing in the case “to make sure the DA’s Office and the attorneys are doing what they are supposed to be doing.”
“As a victim, I have a right to be there, and I [went] every time,” she said. “The court systems are so overwhelmed. Sometimes things can fall through the cracks. I’m there to make sure that doesn’t happen. I think it’s important to be physically there.”
First Judicial District Attorney’s Office spokesman Henry Varela said in an email prosecutors are “continuously adapting and adjusting to the new process and following the direction of the courts. Appearing telephonically does present logistical challenges with witnesses and victims. But we are doing our best under the current circumstances.”
On the bright side, Varela said, the ability to appear by phone has given prosecutors more time to dedicate to their cases, “which has been beneficial.” But, he added, “all in all, we look forward to getting back to ‘normal’ once everyone is able to.”
Court hearings are supposed to be public proceedings, and Administrative Office of the Courts spokesman Barry Massey said in an email they still are, “as technology allows people to remotely access a hearing rather than physically visit a courthouse.”
The court’s website tells participants how to access a system that will allow those with internet to view a hearing in progress.
But the four-page tutorial warns “the exact method will vary based on the user/device/app and web browser,” and says court staff are not available help the public get set up.
Even for those who are technologically savvy, observing hearings can be complicated.
A recent effort by The New Mexican to view a hearing, for example, required a pair of IT experts to intervene to no avail.
Massey said those who can’t view hearings can use their telephones to call in and listen, saying there are 73 phone lines available for that purpose, soon to be 96.
But those lines are in use statewide. And Varela recently confirmed family members of a shooting victim were recently unable to dial in because “the calling system that the hearing was held on … only allowed so many people on the line.”
Asked if such hearings could be considered public in light of these connectivity issues, Sommer acknowledged there have been issues with the availability of phone lines.
But she said court employees have been making adjustments almost daily. To make it easier for the public to connect, the court will begin using new systems this week, which should solve that problem.
In the meantime, the judge said, anyone who has trouble can report their difficulties to her office.
