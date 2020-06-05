The number of novel coronavirus cases at the Otero County Prison Facility continued to swell Friday. State health officials reported 129 new cases among federal and state inmates, bringing the total to 491.
Those positive test results were among 331 announced statewide Friday, the highest daily number so far during the pandemic.
The state also announced that a second inmate at the prison had died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. He was in his 60s and had underlying medical conditions. The state's first inmate death from COVID-19 was a 31-year-old man held at the Otero facility.
Officials have said a staffer who moved between the state and federal inmate populations was the source of the outbreak.
Many prisoners who have tested positive are asymptomatic, and the state Corrections Department continues to separate anyone who has contracted the virus from the general population, said Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor's Office.
"While the state and federal inmates are separated entirely, staff are free to interact and often do so, and the rise in cases at this facility began in staff members from the federal side," Sackett said.
"We can't account for the federal government and whatever practices they may or may not have to keep their staff and inmates safe — certainly there was a failing in this case," she added.
The federal Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Three other new deaths announced Friday included a Bernalillo County man in his 80s who was a resident of Genesis Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque, a McKinley County man in his 80s who lived at Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup and a San Juan County man in his 60s.
COVID-19 has killed 387 people statewide. In all, New Mexico has 8,672 confirmed cases. McKinley County added 77 cases, San Juan County had 52 cases, Doña Ana County had 28 and Santa Fe County had one.
As of Friday, 1,489 people in New Mexico had been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 175 who are currently hospitalized, and 3,206 had recovered.
