Another 41 inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, increasing the prison's total number of cases to 687, state health officials reported Sunday.
The new cases at the Otero prison were among 136 reported statewide Sunday.
Health officials also reported three new deaths — two in McKinley County and one in San Juan County.
In all, New Mexico has 10,565 confirmed cases with 469 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
McKinley County added 30 cases, Doña Ana County had 18, Bernalillo County had 13 and Santa Fe County had four.
There are 134 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. Overall, 1,746 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began and 4,684 have recovered.
