Otero County Prison Facility faces a growing novel coronavirus outbreak, with the state reporting 116 new cases Tuesday.
New Mexico corrections officials attributed the rising number of cases among state inmates — now 162 — to wider testing within its portion of the facility.
After 46 state inmates tested positive, prison staff tested their pod mates, beginning with four who complained of not feeling well, said Morgen Jaco, spokeswoman for the state Corrections Department.
"We're doing everything we can, such as testing and quarantining," Jaco said.
In all, 164 people were tested Sunday for the virus that causes COVID-19. Of that, 116 came up positive.
The remaining 379 state inmates were retested Tuesday, Jaco said.
On Tuesday, the state also reported the first case at the Penitentiary of New Mexico, a maximum-security facility south of Santa Fe. Corrections officials could provide no information Tuesday on how that case occurred.
The state's cases in Otero are in addition to 66 federal inmates who have tested positive at the prison run by Management and Training Corp.
Four of Otero's state inmates are being cared for at a hospital in El Paso, with one on a ventilator, Jaco said.
Otero's first COVID-19 death was reported Monday — a 31-year-old inmate with underlying health conditions.
The outbreak's origin has been traced to a staffer who moved between the prison's state and federal sections, she said.
Inmates who test positive are separated from the general population, Jaco said, adding that most are asymptomatic.
"We're also doing all the sanitation and cleaning," she said.
Other precautions include testing inmates in affected areas every three to four days and all inmates weekly, the Corrections Department said. Staffers working in affected areas are tested weekly and are closely monitored for symptoms.
