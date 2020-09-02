O’Reilly Auto Parts, 4715 Airport Road, was fined $79,200 for violating the state’s COVID-19 mask requirements, the New Mexico Environment Department announced Wednesday.
This was the first mask-related citation issued by the department's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau, spokeswoman Maddy Hayden said.
The store did not ensure employees wore face coverings during an inspection in early July. Nor did the store post signs encouraging customers to wear masks, the department said in a news release.
“[This exposed] the five employees working in close proximity to one another in the sales area to the imminent danger of COVID-19,” the Environment Department said in a news release.
A subsequent inspection found O’Reilly was complying with the public health orders issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, according to the release.
“Everyone in New Mexico deserves a safe place to work,” Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement. “When employers do not take steps to protect employees from COVID-19 or other workplace hazards, we will hold them accountable.”
A manager at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store declined comment, as did the O’Reilly corporate office.
O’Reilly Auto Parts may contest the citation and penalty.
Fine business and folks that fail to comply with Gov. MLG's orders. My favorite taco shop: Santa Fe Kitchen on Cerrillos Road was shut down because the owners believed they could go to a funereal in Mexico, then return without quarantining for 14 days.
The headline says that the store was fined nearly $73,000. The article says the store was fined more than $79,000. Something seems wacky. Meanwhile, if the store was guilty of, say, a seventh DWI conviction, the fine would be a maximum of $5,000. Seems like either the O'Reilly fine is high, or the DWI fines are low, or maybe both.
