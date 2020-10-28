Kay Lockridge smiles when she thinks of the way Roslyn "Roz" Pulitzer named their dogs.
Ginger, for example, was the last of four rescues the couple adopted after moving from New York to Santa Fe in 1997. Pulitzer named the other three Curry, Nutmeg and Parsley.
"We were building a spice rack," says Lockridge, 81, her eyes dancing with happy memories of the woman she loved for more than 35 years. "Roz didn't like choosing people's names for dogs."
Such recollections are the treasures of the bereaved, and Pultizer's death is with Lockridge every day, every hour. It's been six months since COVID-19 compounded other health issues and took Pulitzer, but Lockridge and other friends are determined to remember a woman full of life, not merely a statistic in an ongoing battle with an invisible enemy.
And yet, the statistics are undeniable: Pulitzer, a women's rights activist and photographer, is believed to be the first Santa Fe County resident to die from COVID-19 — one name on a list that in a day or two or three will surpass a grim, difficult landmark in New Mexico.
One thousand deaths.
As the death toll rings once again, they think about a woman who was not just one in a thousand, but one in a million: Unique, valuable, irreplaceable.
"My God, she was one tough lady," says longtime friend Sue Horne, who first met Pulitzer in the late 1990s in Santa Fe. "She went through medical challenges and stuff you wouldn't believe, and she always kept her sense of humor. She was one to be remembered."
Across the state, those bittersweet thoughts are with friends and family members from Hobbs to Farmington and everywhere in between. In its sweep through the state, COVID-19 has killed a teenager and the last vestiges of the so-called Greatest Generation; it has made no distinction for ethnicity or race or political belief.
The daily reports — somehow sanitized behind terms such as "woman in her 50s from Bernalillo County" or "had underlying health conditions" or "was hospitalized" — have failed to give the full picture of loss or, for that matter, life.
And people like Pulitzer have life stories.
Born in New York's Bronx borough in 1930, Pulitzer was at the center of the city's women's rights movement in the 1970s, working alongside the likes of activists such as Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan and Bella Abzug. Her activism might have been ignited by her mother, Laura Holtz, who took her daughter to a number of women's club meetings in the 1930s and ’40s.
"She found her purpose then — a purpose in the women's movement," Lockridge says.
As a member of the Women's Political Caucus, Pulitzer worked to change rape laws in New York state in the 1970s, when women who had been assaulted were required to prove they resisted or fought back during the attack.
Lockridge says Pulitzer traveled with other activists to New York's capital to persuade lawmakers it was not right to raise as evidence the sex lives of rape victims at trial.
"I felt a need to get involved because women that had been raped were afraid of coming forward, since they were not treated fairly," Pulitzer told The New Mexican in a 2011 interview.
Lockridge, a journalist and teacher who moved to New York City in the early 1970s, first met Pulitzer, nine years her senior, in 1983. She still remembers her first impression.
"She was a striking person," Lockridge recalls. "She was 5-foot-8, she was vivacious. Her demeanor gave off intelligence. She made an impression — a very positive impression."
The two were both involved with Identity House, a volunteer entity that to this day provides counseling services to support LGBTQ adults dealing with personal challenges. Pulitzer worked as a psychotherapist and also as a lab technician for a veterans hospital for some time. Their first date was on Lockridge's birthday, Feb. 13. The pair took in the French film Entre Nous, about two married women who form a very personal and emotional connection with each other.
Lockridge didn't have much of a chance after that.
"I pretty much fell hook, line and sinker," she says.
When Pulitzer retired in 1997, the two moved to Santa Fe, a place they had both visited over the years and where they had bought a home years before. Lockridge kept working as a journalist while Pulitzer continued pursuing a lifelong passion for photography. She also took up tin-working and dreamed of making a chandelier for her house. They married in 2013.
Through it all, Pulitzer battled a variety of health problems. She successfully fought off four kinds of cancer and quietly suffered through decades of arthritic pain brought on by a mishap in a school gym when she was 14. None of it stopped her, Lockridge says. It didn't even slow her down.
"She wouldn't allow herself to be victimized,” notes friend Leslie Rich of Santa Fe. “She wouldn't allow herself to be a victim of any disease."
Unknown to the world a year ago, it seemed impossible that a strange-sounding malady like the coronavirus could bring down Pulitzer. Still, she was 90 and, we've come to learn, more susceptible.
"It was the virus that killed her, ultimately, but there were so many factors," Lockridge says. "She had been battling catastrophic physical disabilities — that never affected her mind or sense of humor, thank God — for years, and the virus guaranteed that she couldn't get the physical therapy that she would so desperately need."
Thyroid, lung, breast and skin cancer led to surgeries and hospitalizations but didn't dim Pulitzer's spirit. Confined to a hospital bed at times, Pulitzer greeted visitors with a smile and inquiries about their lives to distract them from her own pain.
Pulitzer did not dwell on the successes, failures or pain of her past. "She was a woman in the present, someone who lived for the now," Horne says.
Even at age 90, even with pain, the now seemed doable. That is, until February, when Pulitzer cracked a few ribs as she fell against her metal walker. She spent several weeks at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and at a local rehabilitation center before being transferred to Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque for treatment in early April, Lockridge says.
Advanced Health Care officials, Lockridge says, did not reveal at the time of Pulitzer's admission that the facility already had experienced one positive COVID-19 test.
Reached by phone about the case, Advanced Health Care Administrator Edwardo Rivera declined to comment.
In late April, just past her 90th birthday, Pulitzer was transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she began to have trouble breathing. Lockridge says a hospital employee called her around 4 a.m. April 30 to tell her to "get down here."
Lockridge knew what was coming.
"I wanted to get there and I didn't," Lockridge recalls as tears form in her eyes. "Coming and going that morning, I wanted to wreck the car. Going down, I knew I couldn't do that because she was waiting for me. Coming home, I thought of the dogs — and Roz would have killed me if I didn't get home for them."
Lockridge spent some two hours by Pulitzer's bedside as the latter, hooked up to a breathing apparatus, squeezed Lockridge's hand and winked at her.
There was little else to say.
"I knew it was the end," Lockridge says.
Pulitzer died shortly before 9 a.m. that day. Her death certificate says the causes were acute respiratory failure, pneumonia and COVID-19.
Now, nearly half a year later, Lockridge says she does not know how she could have cared for her wife even if Pulitzer had come home.
"Even without the virus, she would have ended up bedridden, unable to do anything," Lockridge says. "She wouldn't have wanted to have lived like that."
At her own request, Pulitzer was cremated, and Lockridge keeps her ashes in an urn at home.
She says she talks to her every day.
