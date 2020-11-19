For the second time in 2020, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling a special session of the Legislature to address the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
She announced in a virtual news conference Thursday the Legislature will convene Tuesday for what is expected to be a one-day session to create a financial relief package for New Mexico residents and small businesses affected by shutdowns and restrictions the state has ordered in response to the worsening pandemic.
News of the session came on a day when New Mexico health officials reported 3,675 new cases of the coronavirus, marking a record for the third consecutive day in the first week of a temporary shutdown Lujan Grisham is calling a “reset” for the state so it can get the virus’s spread under control.
The plan for the session, Lujan Grisham said, is to quickly pass legislation that would redirect $300 million from the federal CARES Act to offer grants to struggling small businesses, build a housing assistance fund and beef up unemployment checks for out-of-work New Mexicans.
“We spent the last several days working with legislators in both chambers, both sides of the aisle, to work on those details,” the governor said.
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said in a separate news conference Thursday some top lawmakers hope to pass a bill that will boost weekly unemployment checks by $300 for four weeks.
The Legislature needs to act fast to make up for a lack of action from Washington, D.C., on providing relief to people who are reeling from the pandemic’s punch, he said. “The lack of a plan in Washington doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do what we can here to both address the pandemic and help people in New Mexico at a very, very difficult time.”
“We know this is creating incredible hardships,” Lujan Grisham said of the pandemic, which has seen sharply spiking numbers of infection and death that she deemed “incredibly alarming.”
More than 74,116 New Mexico residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 1,300 have died, including a dozen people whose deaths were announced Thursday. The state also reported the hospitalization of 774 patients for treatment of COVID-19, with 125 of them on ventilators.
“You’re gonna see more hospitalizations and more deaths in the state of New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham said. “This is the worst possible news.”
The virus is spreading faster than at any point in the pandemic, Lujan Grisham said.
It took 98 days for New Mexico to reach 10,000 virus cases, she noted. But the state went from 60,000 to 70,000 cases in just seven days.
Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase, who also participated the governor’s virtual address, said many residents have doubted warnings by medical experts and state officials about hospital beds filling up.
He put the numbers in stark terms: Only 60 of some 2,500 general hospital beds across the state were available Thursday, along with 29 intensive care beds.
In some communities, there are no available hospital beds, Scrase said.
Pharmaceutical companies are getting closer to producing successful COVID-19 vaccines.
Earlier this week, Pfizer Inc. selected New Mexico as one of four states to participate in a pilot delivery program for a vaccine the company has said is more than 90 percent effective.
As part of Tuesday’s special session, Egolf said, the Legislature will consider adding funding to the New Mexico Department of Health’s budget so the agency can prepare the state for storage and distribution of a vaccine.
In the meantime, the virus’s surge poses increasing health risks, which complicate plans for the special session.
Egolf said it will be held at the Roundhouse, but the building will be closed to the general public. “There is no way to have members of the public safely in the Capitol building,” he said.
Ideally, he said, lawmakers will convene and then each chamber will take a quick vote to hold the session virtually. If the measures don’t pass, he said, efforts will be made to ensure lawmakers socially distance.
Debates and hearings will be livestreamed.
The governor said she took part in a conference call Thursday with other governors and President-elect Joe Biden to talk about ways the federal government could help reduce the virus’s spread.
She said Biden wants “a national set of solutions, not a Democrat or Republican set of solutions,” to pandemic-related problems, which would include a federal stimulus plan.
Lujan Grisham acknowledged the pandemic’s financial and emotional toll on New Mexicans, especially as the holiday season approaches. Urging residents to avoid large gatherings or even small dinners with people from other households on Thanksgiving Day, she said such celebrations are “ripe for spreading the virus.”
Both Lujan Grisham and Scrase encouraged residents to stay home as much as possible and to wear a face mask and practice social distancing during necessary trips outside the home.
Among the other points Lujan Grisham and Scrase emphasized during the news conference:
- Efforts to increase COVID-19 testing are being stymied by a lack of qualified personnel to conduct and process the tests.
- The state also is short on contact tracing staff who alert people who might have been exposed to someone who is infected.
- The highest rates of infections are in low-income communities.
- The state has 600 morgue spaces available for those who die from COVID-19 and is working on a plan to create a portable morgue system with the help of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The governor ended her presentation with a message about the severity of a pandemic that has left the state and nation at a breaking point: COVID-19 is now taking the life of “one American per minute.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.