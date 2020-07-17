A week after the governor toughened rules to curb the resurgent coronavirus outbreak, New Mexico's epidemic is still heading in the wrong direction, state health officials said Friday.
The surge in COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, comes as policymakers haggle with how to cover increasing public medical costs with a tightening budget in a pandemic-choked economy.
"Obviously the significant upward trend is not something we want to see," Human Services Secretary David Scrase said in a Friday webcast.
A stark illustration of the spike is the seven-day rolling average showing the daily caseload at 270 compared with 100 earlier in the pandemic, Scrase said.
The pandemic is driving more people to enroll in programs such as Medicaid so they'll have coronavirus testing and some treatments covered, health officials said.
An estimated 47,000 new enrollees signed up for Medicaid between February and July, resulting in 56,000 more people in the program than last year, state Medicaid Director Nicole Comeaux told the state Legislative Finance Committee on Friday.
"You can see this is a significant uptick for the program," Comeaux said.
Normally, the program grows at a rate of 0.1 percent a month, but it has averaged a monthly growth of 1.5 percent during the pandemic, she said.
"It reflects losses in employer-sponsored insurance and the effects of the public health emergency," Comeaux said.
Meanwhile, enrollment in state-managed care organizations has grown to 720,000 people, surpassing the previous peak of 708,000.
In the second half of the fiscal year, these trends added up to about $8.5 million in additional costs to the general fund, Comeaux said. In the coming year, the costs of covering the growing enrollments will climb to $63.5 million plus an additional $2.9 million in flu season.
Scrase continued to emphasize the importance of everyone wearing masks to quell the virus's spread, ease the strain on the medical system and ultimately reopen the economy.
He said someone asked him why cases are rising while hospitalizations are decreasing.
Part of it is more younger people are testing positive but aren't hospitalized, he said, and much of it is due to the 13- to 14-day lag between the time a person contracts the virus and ends up in the hospital.
"Get back to me in two weeks because we fully expect to see hospitalizations going up," Scrase said.
A somewhat brighter spot is that the death rate has fallen, at least for now, from an average of 10 per day to single digits, he said.
There also are fewer patients being put on ventilators, Scrase said. He thinks that might be partly because the antiviral drug remdesivir is being dispensed to some COVID-19 patients.
A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed a group of COVID-19 patients who took remdesivir recovered in 11 days compared to 15 days for those who didn't receive the drug, and there was almost a one-third reduction in the mortality rate.
Most recently, the sharpest rise in cases has been in Bernalillo County, Scrase said, while San Juan and McKinley counties, which formerly made up the state's most intense hot spot, have cooled.
The state's transmission rate is 1.09, lower than the former target of 1.15 but above the state's current goal of 1.05.
The rate has jumped from the promising 0.93 of a month ago. Anything above 1 means infections will continue to spread, while anything below that number means cases will decrease.
New Mexico still has the third-highest testing rate in the nation, Scrase said, adding that 6,784 tests were taken Wednesday.
About 4 percent of New Mexicans are testing positive, which is considered a very good ratio, Scrase said, especially compared to neighboring states, such as Texas and Arizona, where the outbreaks are intensifying.
The number of people testing positive between the ages of 30 and 40 is going up, while the number of those who are older than 80 — a group that once made up half of all cases — is declining, Scrase said.
That's a sign that older people are being more careful and younger ones are perhaps not being as vigilant as they should, Scrase said.
Data shows people became more mobile after restrictions were loosened, but that mobility has begun to flatten, which is encouraging, he said.
More people who are testing positive are asymptomatic, he said. That's good because they can take precautions and quarantine and not spread the virus unknowingly, he added.
"I take it as a positive trend," Scrase said.
