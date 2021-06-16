Cash incentives have boosted New Mexico's vaccination rate as the state closes in on a key milestone that would allow it to lift its COVID-19 restrictions, public health officials announced Wednesday.
But it's unclear whether the state will reach its goal of inoculating 60 percent of eligible residents by Thursday.
"We are diligently working to achieve that goal, and we can have more updates for you at the end of the week," Dr. Tracie Collins, the state's health secretary, said during an online news briefing.
"I'm not concerned at this point [that the state will fall short of its goal], but I'm keeping my eye on the data," she added.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said she would fully reopen the economy once the state's vaccination rate hits 60 percent. The state's target date for reopening is July 1.
As of Wednesday, 58.7 percent of eligible New Mexicans were fully vaccinated. For the state to reopen by July 1, 60 percent of residents would have to get a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by Thursday. Residents aren't considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after they've received their final shot.
The state has loosened its public health restrictions as counties have reported fewer virus cases and more residents have received the vaccine. But once New Mexico reaches its goal of inoculating three-fifths of its population, it will end its county-by-county, color-coded system that imposes occupancy limits on restaurants, hotels and other businesses based on an area's level of COVID-19 risk.
The move would allow for more expansive business operations and larger social gatherings, such as concerts and art festivals.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Is it true that we are one of the FIVE states that hasn't reopened yet?? If so, we are truly a joke.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.