GALLUP — This once-bustling city stood half-deserted in a sun-parched landscape, with all but a smattering of businesses closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sparse midweek traffic merely hinted at the streams of cars that were expected to fill the near-empty streets in the coming weekend before the city of 22,000 people was locked down.
The most vibrant hubs were the city’s supermarket plazas, where shoppers stood in lines to buy food and liquor, while National Guard troops strode past to ensure they all kept 6 feet apart.
“I’ve always been a social-distance person,” said Keely Keyanna, 27, a lifetime resident of the Gallup area who drove 30 miles to wait in line at Lowe’s Shop-n-Save. “I think it’s a good thing.”
But state and local authorities clearly don’t think the city’s efforts at social distancing were enough to curb McKinley County’s escalating COVID-19 outbreak. On Thursday, Gallup’s outgoing mayor asked Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to declare an emergency order that would reduce crowds and restrict movement in and out of the city.
The governor responded Friday by invoking the little-used Riot Control Act to lock down the city for three days. But in a place that has long been a magnet for many who live in the nearby hamlets of Western New Mexico and eastern Arizona, the question remains: Can a short-term lockdown really save Gallup?
State and local law enforcement set up roadblocks to bar motorists from entering the city on an especially busy weekend. Many Navajo Nation residents in the outlying areas around the city get paid on the first of the month and then flock to Gallup to buy food, water and other essentials.
The abrupt emergency order, which expires at noon Monday, has led to thousands of people being turned away, forcing them to find alternative stores in outlying towns such as Crownpoint.
The lockdown is a desperate effort to combat the virus in McKinley County, which now has the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the state. Most of it is tied to the devastating infections in the nearby Navajo Nation. It’s part of an alarming trend in which Native Americans account for 53 percent, as of Friday, of the state’s cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes the illness, even though they make up less than 11 percent of the population.
McKinley County has surpassed Bernalillo County for the most cases of the coronavirus.
McKinley County’s population is 72,000.
Bernalillo County’s is 679,000.
“Our numbers keep going up
higher and higher, and people are not taking it seriously,” said Gallup Mayor Louis Bonaguidi, who took office Thursday. “Imposing a lockdown will get across to them this is an epidemic. This is what’s killing people and making people sick.”
As of Saturday, McKinley County had reported 1,116 cases and 20 deaths. That means 1 in 70 county residents has tested positive.
Former Gallup Mayor Jackie McKinney sent a letter to the governor on his last day in office, requesting she use the Riot Control Act in an emergency order for the city, which he felt had become a transmission hub for the virus.
Founded as a railroad town in 1881, the transient, in-and-out nature of Gallup remains today. And that may be the problem in the COVID-19 era. McKinney expressed frustration during a Wednesday interview with The New Mexican about the hordes of out-of-towners who shop in Gallup on Fridays and Saturdays to skirt the Navajo Nation’s weekend lockdowns. He estimated more than 60,000 people flood this small city on a given weekend and even more if it’s at the beginning of the month.
Many of the visitors don’t wear face masks or adhere to 6 feet of spacing when they are in town, thus increasing the chance of spreading the virus, McKinney said.
He echoed the complaint in a letter to the governor in which he bemoaned the outbreak straining local hospitals, degrading the city’s sense of well-being and causing a rising death toll.
“Our community is unable to adequately address the outbreak without the imposition of certain restrictions necessary to regulate social distancing, public gatherings, sales of goods, and the use of public streets,” McKinney wrote.
Bonaguidi said he and McKinney agreed the request for an emergency order was in the city’s best interest. But they didn’t specifically ask the governor to lock down Gallup, only to extend help in thinning the crowds.
The governor decided a lockdown was the best way to eliminate mingling crowds, Bonaguidi said, adding he agrees with her decision.
Battling a relentless outbreakThe lockdown requires people entering Gallup to show proof they live or work in the city.
This strict measure has drawn support from state lawmakers and tribal leaders, including Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
“We have many members of the Navajo Nation that reside in Gallup and many that travel in the area, and their health and safety is always our top priority,” Nez said in a statement.
Nez, Bonaguidi and Lujan Grisham all agreed immediate action was required to combat the runaway outbreak.
During a Facebook news conference Thursday, state Human Services Secretary David Scrase displayed a line graph showing the state’s COVID-19 epidemic tapering while McKinley County’s rose sharply.
Hospitals in the county have reached their capacity for intensive care, so patients now must be transferred to Albuquerque hospitals, which also are filling up, Lujan Grisham said during the conference.
Bonaguidi foresees the lockdown being extended once, which would take it to six days, though he said the governor ultimately will decide how long it will last.
A decision to extend the emergency order will be made in coordination with local leaders, said Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor’s Office.
“If it needs to be, it will be,” Sackett said.
It’s not clear how much impact even a weeklong lockdown would have on the Gallup area. Epidemiologists consistently say weeks or even months are needed to bend the curve of an outbreak.
But Bonaguidi said it will give Gallup a break from the influx of possible virus carriers and send a message to residents in the city and surrounding areas about how severe the pandemic is.
He said at first he wondered whether a lockdown would cause hardship to people who shop in Gallup for essential items. But there are two supermarkets within 35 miles of Gallup and several large grocery stores on the Navajo Nation, he said.
Plus, the National Guard has portable water tanks that can dispense large quantities of water to people who need it, he said.
At a Walmart in Gallup last week, before the city was locked down, a shopper waiting in line outside the store said he drove 110 miles to buy a week’s worth of water and other supplies.
Cameron Ryan said he wished the stores would let patrons buy more than one pack of water per visit. He hoped he could get away with buying three. Still, he agreed with most precautions designed to prevent the virus’s spread.
“I’m hoping no family, loved ones or relatives get it,” Ryan said.
Lockdown not a panacea
The lockdown won’t allay many problems in the Gallup area that escalate the outbreak. Some are common throughout the Navajos’ 27,000-square-mile territory, which spans New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.
They include many Navajo residents’ lack of running water, which makes it difficult for them to wash their hands frequently and maintain personal hygiene. Both are key to countering the virus.
Many Navajos also are impoverished and lack access to medical care, nutritious food, internet connections and even phone service. A higher-than-average number struggle with diabetes, due to a poor diet, putting them more at risk of dying from COVID-19.
It’s also common for Navajos to
have large, extended families living in small dwellings, which increases the chances of children spreading the virus to older, more vulnerable relatives.
“We are seeing a lot of clusters of cases from the same family in the same household,” said Dr. Loretta Christensen, chief medical officer
for the Navajo Area Indian Health Service.
Both Christensen and McKinney agree the city’s transient population also contributes to the outbreak.
Many of the unsheltered are Navajos who have homes on the reservation but perhaps have alienated family members and now stay in illegal, temporary camps in Gallup, McKinney said.
Many don’t practice much social distancing and drink from the same liquor bottles, McKinney said.
State Sen. Shannon Pinto, D-Tohatchi, who supports the lockdown, said the transients not only can spread the virus among themselves but to family members if they return to the reservation.
“There’s an issue with that demographic,” Pinto said.
The lockdown won’t allow local authorities to eject the transients from Gallup, even though they are not city residents, Bonaguidi said.
Under a recent agreement with the state Department of Health, people who test positive for the virus at the local detoxification center can be held for up to two weeks, McKinney said. Before, the city had to release people who tested positive but didn’t want to be quarantined, he said.
The city’s lockdown will keep out people coming from places where COVID-19 precautions are more lax, such as nearby Arizona.
Earlier in the week, David Riga, 61, motioned to the line he was in outside Shop-n-Save and said social distancing helps, but it’s applied too unevenly in different places.
“You go to Arizona and they have none of this,” Riga said. “The virus is there and they don’t have social distancing. They’re all going to Phoenix … and coming over here.”
Gallup is a regional shopping hub, so locking it down for a while might at least blunt the spread enough for it to recover faster, Bonaguidi said.
“Otherwise, it will be all summer,” he said.
