One of the more controversial aspects of the city of Santa Fe's cost-cutting in the upcoming fiscal year could come down to employees' insurance benefits, which have been described as the Cadillac of health plans in New Mexico.
City officials are considering higher deductibles and copays for employees as the government grapples with a $1.45 million increase in employer contribution costs for medical insurance. The increase comes on the heels of a pandemic that is already putting a huge financial strain on City Hall, which is implementing furloughs and other measures in hopes of closing a projected $46 million budget deficit in the current fiscal year.
"It would bring the city's plan more in line with what state employees and county government employees have right now," City Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta said of a proposal to raise employee contributions after Monday's virtual meeting of the Finance Committee, which received an hourlong, information-only presentation on the subject.
The city is looking at a 9.1 percent increase in its employer contribution, or $17.5 million total. Officials are considering either an increase in copays or deductibles.
"We have to pick one or the other," said Abeyta, chairman of the Finance Committee. "If we only go with copays, then we'll save $500,000. But if we go with a plan to change the deductibles, then that will save us $900,000."
City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said changes will be necessary given the city's grim financial situation.
"This plan has been described in past presentations in past years as being a Cadillac plan, and I think we can no longer afford a Cadillac plan," she said.
"We want to be competitive in the market for employees, and we certainly want to take care of our employees. But the level at which we've been doing that, I think we can no longer afford as a city," she said.
After Tuesday's presentation, the committee asked Human Resources Director Bernadette Salazar to "pursue the changes" under the proposed higher deductibles, as well as gather more information about specific benefits, such as massages.
"I would ask that you start to talk to the unions about the changes or whatever the [collective bargaining agreements] require," Abeyta told Salazar. "I think this is something we're going to have to do sooner rather than later."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.