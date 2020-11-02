A caravan of college kids packed their bags and hit the open road bright and early Monday morning, bound for a wild week that starts in Las Vegas, Nev., and includes a weekend trip to Honolulu.
All expenses paid, of course.
But this isn’t a regular college roadie. It’s a business trip peppered with loads of remote learning with professors back home and film study up close and personal with coaches paid to push the human body to its limits.
It’s Week 2 of the college football season for the University of New Mexico. Fresh off a loss at San Jose State, the Lobos flew home Saturday night, checked into the team facility first thing Sunday morning for a round of COVID-19 testing, broke down tape of their game the night before and then came back Monday morning with enough clothes and toiletries to last a couple weeks.
There’s no telling when the team will return to Albuquerque. Forced out of town due to the statewide pandemic-induced public health guidelines that severely limited their functionality, the Lobos are relocating to Las Vegas, Nev., for at least the remainder of this week and likely until mid-November. They’ll live in student housing on the UNLV campus, practice at UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium and then fly to Honolulu on Friday for a game the following night against Hawaii.
Whether they return to Albuquerque after Saturday’s game depends on whether New Mexico’s health public health order eases enough to erase the 14-day quarantine and allows the team to practice and play without state interference.
“When are we bringing them back?” said UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez, echoing a question to him. “It really all depends. We’re just going to get through this first game, play at Hawaii and then we’ll re-assess where we are at that time.”
Limited to groups of five in practice since mid-October, UNM brokered its deal with UNLV to essentially sidestep New Mexico’s lockdown. Nuñez said he didn’t need the state’s permission to leave town, needing only the blessing of UNM president Garnett Stokes whom, he said, approved the move late last week.
The Lobos had their Oct. 24 season opener canceled to due the coronavirus and had to play the San Jose State game on Halloween night in the Bay Area. The next home game is Nov. 14 against Nevada, a contest that will almost assuredly be moved to Sam Boyd Stadium.
The Lobos have until Nov. 10 to make a mutual decision with the Mountain West Conference and the league’s television partners on what to do about the Nevada game. The logistics, Nuñez said, have to do with Nevada’s travel plans that would require last-minute cancellations.
As for the players, they’re literally along for the ride.
“The coaches, they can handle that,” said UNM linebacker Kameron Miller. “As players we do what we’re told and we have to have the right mindset to it. We can’t be lollygagging and not be prepared. … We want to go to Vegas, but we gotta go over there with one mindset, and that’s to win the game.”
Andrew Erickson is one of a handful of Lobos who hail from the Albuquerque metro area, so taking the show on the road to another city and state means something different for him. No more sneaking out for a home-cooked meal, no doing laundry at the family home, no creature comforts that come with such ease.
“They really haven’t told us much,” he said.
Erickson said most of the players didn’t find out about the Las Vegas plans until it leaked on social media the afternoon of Oct. 30. Head coach Danny Gonzales said he hadn’t yet had a chance to tell his team when the Twitterverse began exploding.
“I think there was a little bit of a scramble but we were able to just move on, move past it and focus on the game,” he said, adding that the difficulties of logistics are easy to dismiss given the rewards of still playing.
“I don’t really care to much as long as we get to practice and play,” Erickson said.
Gonzales said the best part of this entire traveling circus is the larger message it sends to him and his program about where the school stands with regards to Lobo football. Hired in December to pull the team back from the mess left by previous coach Bob Davie, Gonzales make it clear he wanted support from above.
“When I took this job I said if the administration’s behind us, if they want build a championship program they’re going to do what it takes,” he said. “President Stokes, Eddie, and everybody that told me they would have been stepping up.”
While UNM’s players and support staff blazed a trail headed west out of Albuquerque on Monday, the team’s gear was already in Las Vegas after it was thrown onto the school’s 18-wheel rig and driven straight to UNLV after the final gun in San Jose. More equipment headed west with the team, but the bottom line for the next couple of weeks is easy, Gonzales said.
“Because I’m a Lobo fan, for many years the Thomas & Mack [Center] has been known as The Pit West,” he said. “Well, why not Sam Boyd Stadium be University Stadium West, make that whatever it is for however long we have to when it’s safe for whatever, to come back home, then we will.”
