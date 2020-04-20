Displays of evergreen trees, lilacs and forsythias stood at attention outside Agua Fria Nursery, as if awaiting a formal inspection.
Nearby were empty ceramic planting pots and bags of soil, mulch, grain and seed.
The only thing missing Monday morning was customers because Agua Fria Nursery, like most nurseries in the state, was closed — another victim of the COVID-19 threat.
But late Monday, the Governor's Office altered the order that affects nurseries with new guidelines, spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said. As of this week, nurseries selling "live product" can do so via delivery and curbside service.
Bob Pennington, owner of the 45-year-old Agua Fria Nursery, said after hearing the news that it offers hope for survival.
"We all win if we can continue to do business," he said.
He said he hopes to get more guidance from the Governor's Office about how to handle curbside service on his 1-acre business property. He said he's set up to deliver, a process that will limit contact between his employees and customers during the health crisis.
Owners of several local nurseries said earlier Monday they understand the public health factors behind the decision that had kept their businesses closed. But they also complained it gave big-box stores with garden departments an advantage.
The closure led to layoffs at Pennington's business — about 25 employees — and the abandonment of plants, trees and flowers he and a skeleton crew tend to every day.
"We are more or less required to take care of them," he said. "That's part of running a nursery — you gotta take care of your plants."
At nearby Payne's Nursery on Camino Alire, owner Lynn Payne echoed many of Pennington's thoughts about the initial closure order. "It's very frustrating that big-box stores can still sell nursery-related items," he said. "That is the unfairness of the situation."
He said nurseries can do as some restaurants are doing and handle takeout and curbside delivery orders with minimal adjustment.
Before hearing about the new guidelines, he said he was already conducting curbside service to cut down on the number of people entering his business.
Payne could not be reached later in the day for comment on the new guidelines.
Pennington and Payne said they knew of some nurseries not adhering to the original rule, which confused them. They asked whether there were exceptions to the rule they didn't know about.
Newman's Nursery on Cerrillos Road was open to the public Monday, with several people making their way to the cash register stands as its 5 p.m. closing time approached.
Owner Malcolm Newman could not be reached for comment.
In an email, Sackett said state police have been enforcing the public health order, "but they are not all-knowing and are typically following up on reports of businesses that not in compliance."
Payne said some state police officers visited his shop April 13 to tell him there had been complaints about him operating despite the closure order. He said he was not aware of the new order excluding nurseries as an essential business. He closed that morning.
The hit on his revenue has been big, he said.
"We make about 80 percent of our income in 12 weeks of the year, and we're in that 12-week period right now," he said.
As it is, he had to lay off 15 to 20 employees. Another 10 remain on hand to take care of the nursery.
Pennington said nurseries provide an essential mental health service in times like these.
"Most of us feel powerless," he said as he sat outside his business, clad in a protective mask and with a cellphone on his lap. "But gardening gives you a purpose. You plant something in the ground and watch it grow, and you feel you can do something."
Then he took a call from a customer seeking some advice on gardening. He felt no guilt about that, he said after the customer hung up.
"That's legal," he said. "They can't take that away from me."
