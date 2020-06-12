State health officials reported 21 more inmates tested positive for the novel coronavirus Friday, including 13 at the Otero County Prison Facility.
Overall, 527 inmates at the Otero County Prison were infected with the virus, which can cause COVID-19, a sometimes fatal respiratory illness.
Otero County Processing Center had six new cases while the Luna County Detention Center and Torrance County Detention Facility each added one.
In all, 162 new cases of the virus were reported Friday, bringing the statewide total to 9,526.
Six more people in New Mexico died of COVID-19, for a total of 426, according to the state Department of Health.
Two deaths occurred in San Juan County, two in McKinley County, one in Doña Ana County and one in Cibola County.
McKinley County added 49 cases, San Juan County had 38, Bernalillo County had 18 and Santa Fe County had four.
As of Friday, 1,625 people in New Mexico had been hospitalized with COVID-19, with 179 who are currently hospitalized; 3,983 had recovered.
Needed is 1oo% testing of all inmates in the Corrections Department system, and 100% testing of inmates at the County Detention Centers. Allowing CD and the detention centers to "test" their own inmates is inviting them to mischief.
Time for the Governor, and the Dept of Health, to step to their responsibility to the prisoners, instead of continuing to duck their obligations. Otero is the "canary in the coal mine" and should not be ignored.
CD Secr Lucero is an incompetent, who needs to be replaced, as CD under her regime is just a Black Hole. MLG should never have appointed her, but it seems she lost interest after her first choice pulled out.
The incompetence of MLG, and her cabinet, is obvious and troublesome.
Hospitalizations dropped from 189 yesterday to 179 today. It'd be nice if NMDOH and the New Mexican explained the nature of new cases. Are they the result of ramped up testing? Are they serious illnesses or people who tested positive with little or no symptoms?
