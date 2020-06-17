The number of novel coronavirus cases in New Mexico topped 10,000 Wednesday as state health officials reported another 138 confirmed cases.
Health officials also reported five more deaths tied to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, bringing the statewide total to 452, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
Among the new deaths was a federal inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility who was in his 50s. He was the third inmate at the prison to have died of COVID-19. Other deaths occurred in Bernalillo, Cibola, McKinley and Sierra counties.
Thirty new cases were detected at the Otero County Processing Center, for a total of 138. Eight more inmates have tested positive for the virus at the Otero County Prison Facility, for a total of 581.
Bernalillo and McKinley counties both added 20 cases, Doña Ana County had 18 and Santa Fe County had six. Overall, the state has 10,065 confirmed cases.
As of Wednesday, 1,715 people in New Mexico have been hospitalized for COVID-19, with 161 who are currently hospitalized; 4,351 have recovered.
