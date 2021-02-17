Superintendent Albert Martinez could blame the delay in implementing Mesa Vista Consolidated Schools' plan to bring students back into the classroom on the weather — not the coronavirus pandemic.
Martinez said the snowstorms that swept through the state this week led him to push back reentry plans a week, to Monday. As districts in Northern New Mexico finalize decisions on whether to return students to campus, Martinez said he felt Mesa Vista's plan had passed a big test in the fall.
Mesa Vista Consolidated, which serves Ojo Caliente and the surrounding area north of Española, was the first public school district in the region to open in September when the state Public Education Department allowed elementary school students back to school in a hybrid model. Martinez said he and district administrators learned a lot in the 10 weeks El Rio Elementary School was open, and he feels it will translate to the district's middle and high schools.
“We didn’t have a positive case, and we didn’t have to close a school classroom or make a great deal of adjustment to the plan we were implementing,” Martinez said. “I felt very good. I felt very confident. The only thing we were a little bit hesitant about was that the [coronavirus] numbers were going up around us.”
Most districts in the region will at least open high schools, if not all schools, for hybrid learning by no later than March 1. Only the West Las Vegas School District and Las Vegas City Schools will remain in virtual learning for the remainder of the school year.
Las Vegas City Schools Superintendent L. Larryssa Archuleta said the district made the decision based on surveys of staff, parents and students, who mostly preferred to remain off campus. Chris Gutierrez, superintendent at crosstown West Las Vegas, said district facilities did not meet the safety guidelines established by the Public Education Department, so the focus will be on opening schools for the 2021-22 school year.
“It is more realistic to bring kids back in August because it gives us a better opportunity to have everything in place,” Gutierrez said.
As districts unveil plans, it is becoming increasingly clear not all proposals look alike, especially when it comes to middle and high schools.
Kurt Steinhaus, superintendent of Los Alamos Public Schools, said secondary school students will return to the classroom March 1, with about 63 percent of middle school students and 75 percent of high school students opting to return to campus.
Because of the number of students coming back, schools will have staggered release times for classes to minimize the number of students in the hallways, Steinhaus said, and the district is building outdoor classrooms to maximize space.
“It’s been really hard,” Steinhaus said. “We’ve had to make adjustments [to reentry plans] and we are continuing to make adjustments.”
Larger school districts are also looking at solutions to meet the Public Education Department’s requirements for hybrid learning, and an emerging plan is the “flex” model in which schools set up internet cafes in larger spaces that provide students with a place to learn online while on campuses with either a teacher or a staff member supervising and offering assistance.
Santa Fe Public Schools will offer a similar model for its secondary schools, said Superintendent Veronica García, as well other learning models to ensure schools open Monday. She said she will provide an update to the school board at Thursday's meeting.
Española Public Schools and Taos Municipal Schools plan to use the flex model at their high schools. Both districts will open their high schools Monday, with elementary and middle schools opening later. Española Superintendent Fred Trujillo said 245 of 850 Española Valley High School students elected for the hybrid model, and about 25 staff members chose to return to campus.
The flex model meets the standards the Public Education Department established, Trujillo said, and it meets the needs of some students and parents.
“Our plan was derived out of necessity within our own communities,” Trujillo said. “There are other ways we could have gone about it, but I don’t believe they would have met the needs of our students or our community.”
Smaller communities also are figuring out ways to reopen.
Peñasco Independent Schools Superintendent Lisa Hamilton told school board members Tuesday that middle and high school students will have four half-days with in-person sessions that mimic their remote-learning schedules when they return March 1.
The Mora Independent School District voted Tuesday to start its hybrid model Monday, with secondary school students having one in-person class before conducting the rest of their schedules remotely from that classroom with an in-person teacher providing supervision.
Peñasco had 88 out of 326 students from all grades choose the hybrid model, while Mora had 38 percent of its secondary school students preferring in-person instruction.
Lefonso Castillo, principal of Mora middle and high schools, said his district placed middle school students into two groups that will share similar class schedules, but high school students will have different schedules. He added that students will bring headphones to minimize distractions while in the same classroom.
“It’s not a one-size-fits-all plan,” Castillo said.
