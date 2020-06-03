Northern New Mexico College has announced classes will continue online this fall, with a few exceptions for courses and activities that require on-campus presence, such as nursing.
"This is not an easy decision, but ultimately, we recognize our responsibility to our students, our staff and faculty, and our surrounding community, several of whom belong to vulnerable groups," Bailey said. "We have heard from our campus community that they want to know what to expect so that they can better prepare and make plans for the fall."
Bailey also said the college is ordering cloth masks to distribute to students and staff for free.
He urged students who are tempted to forgo enrollment in the fall to stick it out.
"Northern will not give up on you, but please, don't give up on yourself or your education," Bailey said. "Although the future may be uncertain, education will help pave the way to better days ahead."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.