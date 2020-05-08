Dentists can resume providing nonessential dental care in most parts of New Mexico after state health officials announced Friday they are loosening some of their COVID-19 restrictions.
Under the new guidelines, dental offices can operate at half their capacity as long as they conserve masks, face shields, gloves and other personal protective equipment and adhere to social distancing guidelines when possible.
"It is the responsibility of each individual provider to use professional discretion and judgment in evaluating which health care services can be delayed and which should be provided, taking into consideration the best interests of the patient," the state Department of Health said in a statement.
The new guidelines do not apply to McKinley, San Juan and Cibola counties, where health officials have struggled to contain the outbreak.
