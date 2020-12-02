In response to the state’s continued lockdown on mass gatherings, the New Mexico Activities Association’s board of directors voted to push back the start of the 2020-21 high school sports season to Feb. 1.
The decision came during Wednesday’s two-hour board meeting in which NMAA executive director Sally Marquez presented two options. The amended athletics calendar originally adopted in October called for basketball and swimming practices to begin Jan. 4 and hold events as early as Jan. 9. The proposal adopted Wednesday delays that start by four weeks, condensing what would have been a 10-week season for basketball into just six or seven weeks.
Marquez admitted this was a desperation move on the NMAA’s part, that any further delays could easily result in some sports not being played at all.
“This would be the last-ditch effort,” she said.
She stressed the NMAA is at the mercy of decisions made by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials, adding the association cannot set a true start date until given the go-ahead by the Governor’s Office.
The board also approved a measure that will allow seniors who graduate at the end of the fall semester to participate in sports of their choosing through the end of the 2020-21 season. Gallup-McKinley County Schools Superintendent Mike Hyatt estimated at least 750 students across the state would be able to take advantage of this ruling.
Similarly, the board amended its eligibility requirements for freshmen, allowing them to maintain their eligibility in the spring semester if they finish the fall term with a 2.0 grade point average and no more than one failing grade. A previous ruling would have made freshmen ineligible with a failing grade regardless of his or her overall GPA.
The board discussed the looming alignment and classification moves, which will take place next fall. With enrollments dropping in several districts across the state, board president T.J. Parks said a number of schools will have student counts drop dramatically this year and allow them to move into lower classifications for the two-year block starting in 2022.
This is a developing story.
