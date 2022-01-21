Another day, another COVID-19 daily infection record.

The coronavirus continues to explode in New Mexico, with the state Department of Health reporting 6,198 new cases Friday and an additional 30 deaths.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 29 percent.

State officials have warned the crest of the most recent COVID-19 outbreak is still weeks away.

One of the victims was a man in his 60s from Santa Fe County who had been hospitalized. A woman in her 80s with underlying conditions from Rio Arriba County also died.

Santa Fe County reported 370 of the new cases Friday, and the 87507 ZIP code again was among those with the most cases, with 150.

Bernalillo County had 1,492 new cases, with Doña Ana County adding 962.

The Department of Health said there are 633 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico’s medical centers.

Carl Friedrichs

You can be part of the solution or part of the problem. Get vaccinated. Get your booster. Wear your mask, at this point an N95 or KN95 mask is necessary with Omicron. A real version of this type of mask will have the straps around the back of the head, not behind the ears. If you get sick, isolate and test for COIVD. If you have Covid, contact your doctor to determine if you would qualify for sotrovimab, Paxlovid or molnupiravir. All these drugs are in short supply. They have to be given early to have an effect. If they offer ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, get a new doctor who works off of scientific evidence.

Ernest Green

One of the positive test cases this week was me. It was the first illness I'd had in two years and I rightly assumed it was the overwhelmingly virulent one making global news. Flu-like symptoms, upset stomach, heavy fatigue. Fully vaccinated I assume helped significantly. Wear a mask when indoors to minimize spread, get the vaccine, encourage others to do likewise. Arguments to the contrary run counter to reason and observation, they're self-serving, potentially dangerous, and devalue the well-being of friends and neighbors.

Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson

Nothing the politicians do works.

