NM reports 5,291 COVID-19 cases; Santa Fe County woman among deaths The New Mexican Jan 28, 2022 New Mexico recorded 5,291 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional deaths Friday, according to the state Department of Health.A Santa Fe County woman in her 60s was among the deaths. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions; her death occurred more than 30 days ago. Santa Fe County had 327 new cases. The counties with the highest numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 1,305; Doña Ana, 675; San Juan, 322; and Sandoval, 306.The deaths involved 10 people in Bernalillo County; four in Chaves; three each in Doña Ana and San Juan; and one each in Eddy, Luna, Sandoval, Socorro and Torrance.The state has had 6,417 deaths from COVID-19 complications and 470,513 recorded cases.As of Friday, the state's seven-day positivity rate was 30.1 percent. Statewide, 673 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 complications. (2) comments Curtis Brookover Jan 29, 2022 8:34am Time for Omicron vaxx, then and only then will life get back to normal. I am so sick and tired of those MAGA folks telling me the 4th booster is not going to work. Who do they think they are- experts. We are the experts, vaxxines work, end of story. Fauci said so and so did the federal agencies. They have my trust, because they would never lie to us. Die you anti-vaxxers. This is all your fault. Curtis Brookover Jan 29, 2022 9:03am Repeating Howard Stern sentiments. Everyone loves Howard right? (2) comments
Time for Omicron vaxx, then and only then will life get back to normal. I am so sick and tired of those MAGA folks telling me the 4th booster is not going to work. Who do they think they are- experts. We are the experts, vaxxines work, end of story. Fauci said so and so did the federal agencies. They have my trust, because they would never lie to us. Die you anti-vaxxers. This is all your fault.
Repeating Howard Stern sentiments. Everyone loves Howard right?
