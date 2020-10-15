ALBUQUERQUE — Eight players and one staff member associated with the University of New Mexico’s football program tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, grinding to a halt practices and other team activities until at least this weekend.
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez on Thursday said the Lobos could return to the field as early as Saturday and was optimistic the team’s Oct. 24 season opener at Colorado State would still be played.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wasn’t as hopeful during her weekly Facebook address Thursday. Speaking just minutes before Nuñez fielded questions from the local media about UNM’s outbreak, the governor hinted at what was to come, saying she couldn’t commit to the Lobos starting their season on time.
“Given the numbers, I think folks should expect that UNM is prepared to publicly announce that they’re seeing trouble with their athletes and coaches, and that’s an indication that when the virus is more prevalent, it’s just more prevalent,” Lujan Grisham said. “If you’ve got infections in the teams, they can’t play. They can’t play, so that puts folks out for at least two weeks. … Too early to tell, but the signs are not good and it is finding itself into schools and into sports. It absolutely is, and UNM is not an exception.”
Nuñez said UNM has conducted more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests of student-athletes and support staff since the summer, with 27 coming back positive. Until this week, the football team hadn’t had a single positive result since August.
Roughly one-fourth of UNM’s tests have been reserved for the football program.
“We anticipated having some positives,” Nuñez said. “We weren’t sitting here thinking everything was going to be perfect.”
Not all of the eight players who tested positive had been participating in practice at the time of the initial test Monday, Nuñez said. They were immediately placed into isolation and subjected to another examination Wednesday using the rapid antigen testing protocol funded by the Mountain West Conference.
An additional 10 to 12 members of the program have been placed into quarantine as a precautionary measure.
State Human Services Secretary David Scrase called into question the reliability of the Mountain West’s testing procedure, saying initial results can be largely inconclusive.
“We’re really, really concerned about these tests,” Scrase said. “Some of them have proven to be highly reliable with people who have symptoms in the first five to seven days, and that’s the only thing that they’re authorized for.”
Scrase said the tests are not always effective for asymptomatic characteristics, which often require additional testing.
Nuñez said he isn’t concerned about further spread within the team, adding initial contact tracing indicated the outbreak was limited to a group of roommates who had observed the team’s strict social contract of avoiding public places and practicing social distancing.
“We know that it’s not spreading within the team,” Nuñez said.
UNM’s decision to shut down team activities was internal, Nuñez said, and didn’t come as a directive from the Governor’s Office. The athletic department has committed itself to following the direction of state leaders and has remained in steady contact with health officials throughout the process, he said.
“We do test again [Friday],” Nuñez said. “That’s going to be another indicator for us and allow us to kind of have another baseline for where we’re going for Saturday.”
