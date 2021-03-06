The New Mexico Department of Health on Saturday reported 288 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 more deaths, including a Rio Arriba County woman in her 70s.
The state has seen 186,742 infections and 3,796 fatalities.
Santa Fe County had 12 new cases, while Bernalillo County added 75 and Doña Ana County reported 33.
There were 148 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, 24.6 percent of New Mexico residents have been partially vaccinated, and 14.1 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Santa Fe County, 23 percent of residents have been partially vaccinated and 12.7 percent have been fully vaccinated.
